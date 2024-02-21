Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview"), ("Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held Tuesday February 20, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company approved of and re-elected Farshad Shirvani, Andrew H. Rees, as Directors for the Company and further approved the new appointment of Mr. Deepak Varshney and Mr. James E. Rainbird as members of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Deepak Varshney is a professional geologist and has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector. He has developed long-standing relationships with an extensive network of high net worth retail investors, brokers, and private equity groups, and has personally raised over $40 million in the past 3 years. He is and has been senior management and a director of multiple publicly traded issuers and holds a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. James E. Rainbird, BA Econ. Has decades of management and development experience in public and private agencies. He has worked in the financial industry for about 17 years and subsequently held officer and director positions in several junior mining companies. For the past 10 years he has focused on economic development in the public sector. Mr. Rainbird has been a shareholder of the Company for nearly 10 years.

Mr. Chris Cherry did not stand for re-election as a Director of the Company.

Doubleview Gold Corp. thanks Mr. Chris Cherry for his services and welcomes the new Directors to Board of the Company.

Smythe LLP, Chartered professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

The Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan as well as the Company's equity incentive plan were also approved.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Farshad Shirvani as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cherry as its Chief Financial Officer (the "Management").

The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their support and confidence.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.: we are a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

