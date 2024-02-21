Caravelli's extensive experience working with major tech firms will boost revenue acceleration and global market leadership for the AI-powered contact center leader

Albert Caravelli joins Talkdesk as senior vice president of Strategic Alliances and Partners.

At Talkdesk, Caravelli is responsible for expanding and nurturing Talkdesk's growing ecosystem of strategic technology alliance partners, global system integrators, and global service providers.

Caravelli joined Talkdesk from Zscaler, where he held several roles, from channel chief to his most recent role as global vice president of strategic alliances and advisory firms. He also held leadership positions at HP Software, Jive Software, Mercury Interactive, and Asera.

Caravelli comes to Talkdesk following nearly nine years at cloud security company Zscaler, where he most recently served as global vice president of strategic alliances and advisory firms, responsible for leading Zscaler's go-to-market strategy and execution. During this time, he was instrumental in the formation of strategic alliances with multiple companies, including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCL, Infosys, AT&T, BT, Cognizant, Deutsche Telekom, OBS, Telefonica, TCS, TechMahindra, LTIM, Verizon, Vodafone, and Wipro.

Before his tenure at Zscaler, Caravelli served as senior director of worldwide global alliances at HP Software, where he drove the transformation of the global alliances function, resulting in better strategic engagement with partners and new joint offerings. He has also served in alliances leadership at Jive Software and Mercury Interactive and in sales roles at Asera, Nielsen Claritas, and The Nielsen Company. Caravelli started his career as a sales manager at Nestle.

A former international athlete, Caravelli continues to serve as a technical advisor and guest commentator for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens, which supports local rugby unions in preparing and qualifying for the Olympics and other competitions. He was the former head coach for USA Rugby and the Philippines Volcanoes National Teams. Caravelli volunteers with the Special Olympics and Wounded Warriors.

He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Supporting Quotes

Tiago Paiva, founder and chief executive officer of Talkdesk, commented: "In the last year, we have added phenomenal talent to our leadership team. Al brings a wealth of experience to help Talkdesk accelerate its corporate strategy. His expertise in building and guiding exceptional partner and alliance teams will be vital as we execute our vision of reaching $1 billion in revenue, scale globally, and transform the contact center industry."

Al Caravelli, senior vice president of Strategic Alliances and Partners at Talkdesk, said: "I've admired the success of Talkdesk for years. When the opportunity to join the leadership team arose, I was eager to start a conversation. As I spoke with Tiago and others throughout the organization, it was clear that my experience and strategic playbook dovetailed nicely with the company's business goals. I look forward to getting to know the partner ecosystem and aligning on new strategies and initiatives."

Rex Thexton, senior managing director at Accenture, stated: "I've had the pleasure of working closely with Al in recent years. I have witnessed first-hand how his experience building and strengthening alliance and partner programs helps companies accelerate their revenue and strategic goals. He will be a tremendous asset to the Talkdesk leadership team."

Sherry Vaswani, group chief executive officer of Xalient, said: "I've had the opportunity to work first-hand with Al for the last seven years. We've called on customers together, and we've planned and executed campaigns that led to many joint customer successes. Al helped develop the partnership between Zscaler and Xalient, appreciating the needs that we have at all stages of our expansion and proactively supporting us to achieve significant growth. I know he will add huge value to Talkdesk."

