Analytic Partners Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS)

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial analytics, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification for the Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) for its entire enterprise including its commercial analytics solution and platform, GPS Enterprise. This adds to Analytic Partners' existing Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification, achieving a major milestone for the company.

"We are thrilled to have attained the ISO 27001 certification, which reflects our ongoing dedication to safeguarding the information assets of our customers and our organization," said Peter Kutrubis, Head of Technology, Cybersecurity & Compliance at Analytic Partners. "This certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and demonstrates our readiness to meet the evolving security challenges in today's digital landscape."

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard, validated by a certified and independent third-party auditor, acknowledging the organization's policies and practices related to mitigating risks, ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability, and proactively responding to information security threats.

To achieve certification, Analytic Partners underwent a rigorous assessment and audit process by an independent, ANAB-accredited audit firm to meet the stringent requirements of the ISO 27001 standard for a holistic framework consisting of policies, procedures, and other controls involving people, processes, and technology.

The key benefits of ISO 27001 certification includes:

Assurance of secure handling and protection of sensitive data

Enhanced trust and credibility among clients, partners, and stakeholders

Structured approach to risk management and continuous improvement of security processes

Alignment with international best practices in information security management

In 2020, Analytic Partners achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. The comprehensive audit report covers Analytic Partners' internal controls governing services and data. These controls, or "Trust Services Principles" outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"Achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications is testament to Analytic Partners' unwavering commitment to safeguarding data and upholding the highest information security standards," says Maggie Merklin, Chief Client Officer, at Analytic Partners. "Customers and prospects can feel confident in knowing Analytic Partners maintains industry-leading security practices. Our platform and deliverables do not need, use, collect, or store PII, but with these certifications, we proactively demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the security of our customers' data and intelligence assets," explains Merklin.

