Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Dow Jones News
21.02.2024 | 15:07
108 Leser
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) 
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
21-Feb-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 20/02/2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.1950 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95000 
CODE: 5HGG 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE000X44UYY8 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HGG 
Sequence No.:  305199 
EQS News ID:  1842231 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842231&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
