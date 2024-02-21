Miniature two-photon microscope enables fast, high-resolution, multi-plane calcium imaging for neurological research in freely moving animals

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced that PhenoSys, a leader in engineering and market innovative technology for animal behaviour research, offers a Mini2P turnkey solution that includes TLens for optimal microscopic imaging. The PhenoSys system includes the miniature two-photon (Mini2P) microscope body for X-Y-Z plane scanning, fiber optics and cabling, two-photon laser, detection unit, flexible DAQ hardware and software, and full technical support. Mini2P is an open-source miniature two-photon microscope brain explorer developed by Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience at Norwegian University of Science and Technology. By recording live images of neural activity in naturally behaving animals, the Mini2P delivers critical insights into neurological illnesses such as Alzheimer's and dementia. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3T5Nh0l.

"By offering the Mini2P innovative technology as a turnkey solution, we believe that hundreds of research labs around the world can implement a complete behavioural system within hours," said Prof. York Winter, CEO of PhenoSys. "The low-power, fast, autofocus capabilities of the TLens enables rapid shifts in focal plane scanning, enabling deeper, 3-D recordings of brain tissue. poLight's tunable optics technology has been instrumental in the Mini2P solution and we look forward to future collaborations."

"Following the Kavli Institute's use of TLens in their Mini2P innovation and subsequent Nobel Prize, we have seen strong interest from many research groups around the world who are interested in this unique device," said Dr. Oyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are excited to see commercial players suppling the tools and resources to accelerate deployment of Mini2P systems. It is an honor to be a part of this ground-breaking technology, which is beginning to represent significant revenue for our company."

To date, over the past one to two years, poLight has delivered TLenses to PhenoSys worth approximately NOK 1.500.000. A significant part of this relates to the announcement released 25 September 2023.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, ultra-low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, and Philippines. For more information, please visit polight.com

About Phenosys

PhenoSys was founded in 2006 and is an R&D company based in the centre of Berlin in Germany. We engineer and market innovative technology for animal behaviour research. Our team draws on extensive expertise of electrical and mechanical engineering, computer science, and behavioural biology. We offer unique instrumentation in the field of behaviour biology. This includes specialised applications of virtual reality systems and RFID-based automated solutions for animals in home cage environments. Our experimental systems are used for behavioural phenotyping, brain research, experimental psychology, and the diagnostic characterisation of animal models for translational medicine. For more information, please visit https://www.phenosys.com

