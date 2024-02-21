Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corporation Announces Full Mineral Rights Obtained for the Historic King Solomon Antimony Mine and Tailings Piles; First Look Video Tour Attached

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is pleased to announce the confirmation of 100% XTPT Mineral Rights obtained at the historic King Solomon Antimony Mine in Bernice Canyon, Nevada. After weeks of intense, meticulous research, both on the ground and at the county recording office, our exploration team, lead by Steven Cyros, successfully confirmed Xtra Energy Corporation's sole interest in this historic past producer.

The King Solomon Mine and the I.H.X. Mine (also 100% owned by XTPT; see 1/3/2023 COMPANY UPDATE) have been used interchangeably throughout the history of this district, However, our exploration team recently confirmed that the central part, the King Solomon Open Pit, is now officially under XTPT ownership.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Xtra Energy, stated "that this discovery will lead to an aggressive approach in processing the forgotten stockpiles present here and at the Arrance Antimony Prospect just a few hundred feet away to generate income for the complete development of the American Antimony Project. With antimony ore prices at record highs and demand on our doorstep for the finished product, it's time for the company to capitalize on this opportunity."

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 90 lode claim, 1859 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

