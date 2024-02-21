Sponge-Jet, Inc. and BlastOne International Partner to Solve Surface Prep Challenges

NEWINGTON, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Sponge-Jet, Inc., the global leader in dry, low-dust, reusable abrasive blasting media and equipment, is pleased to announce the addition of a new U.S. distributor, BlastOne International. This partnership emphasizes Sponge-Jet's commitment to growth and expansion in new markets and to meet the ever-growing demands of the industry.

(L-R) Ed Zaharias, Sponge-Jet; Jacob Sondergaard, BlastOne International

This strategic partnership between Sponge-Jet and BlastOne will allow for constant collaboration regarding perpetually increasing efficiency, productivity, and accuracy in the abrasive blasting process. BlastOne has been on the forefront of bringing automation and innovative technology to the corrosion control industry with a mission to help contractors deliver faster, safer, and cleaner projects.

With a shared dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Sponge-Jet and BlastOne are positioned to transform and revolutionize the abrasive blasting industry.

BlastOne's new sales area will include the West Coast and Gulf Coast states of Washington, Oregon, California, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. They will oversee timely delivery of Sponge-Jet products in this area while also providing local support and technical expertise.

Sponge-Jet President Ed Zaharias said, "With an active sales force already working in plants and facilities across the U.S., as well as their considerable investment in automation, BlastOne is a natural partner for our company. We believe that BlastOne's presence on the West Coast will amplify Sponge-Jet's market reach, enhance customer experience, and optimize logistical efficiency. We look forward to a collaborative future."

Jacob Sondergaard, Vice President of Performance Solutions, BlastOne International, said, "We are truly excited to join forces with Sponge-Jet and add their dust-reducing abrasives to our product range. This partnership supports BlastOne's focus on delivering to the surface preparation industry innovative solutions that are centered around superior equipment, superior abrasives, and superior know-how."

This collaboration comes at a time when the industry is experiencing constant growth and demand for advanced solutions. With a strong focus on harnessing automation and cutting-edge technology, Sponge-Jet and BlastOne are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers.

About Sponge-Jet:

Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, USA, Sponge-Jet, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of dry, low-dust, recyclable abrasive blasting media and related high-production equipment. The Sponge-Jet process is recognized and used in over 14 different industries with particular usage in the oil and gas, shipbuilding, petrochemical, historic preservation, power and nuclear industries, as well as in many other industries for surface preparation and maintenance activities.

The company remains dedicated, as it has been for nearly three decades to developing and marketing innovative, cost-effective, low-dust solutions to the surface preparation, worker safety, and environmental protection needs of a very wide range of commercial/industrial customers.

www.spongejet.com

About BlastOne International:

BlastOne International is a leading global supplier of innovative blasting and coating technologies to the industrial corrosion control industry. Each year, BlastOne visits more jobsites and manufacturing facilities, delivering more corrosion control solutions to more companies than any other supplier in the world.

www.blastone.com

Contact Information

Ben Lawlor

Marketing Manager

blawlor@spongejet.com

SOURCE: Sponge-Jet, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.