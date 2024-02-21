Las Vegas Sands: The 2023 100 Black Men Las Vegas Impact Report Highlights the Nonprofit's Accomplishments, Including Programs Made Possible by Sands Cares

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / At the end of January, 100 Black Men Las Vegas released its 2023 Impact Report showcasing the positive results achieved last year, which have set the stage for even more ambitious goals in 2024. The nonprofit provides mentoring and leadership training for youth, as well as life skills and health and wellness coaching for people of all ages.

In the 2023 100 Black Men Las Vegas Impact Report, the nonprofit reports having reached more than 1,000 youth across all of its mentoring programs, and is targeting a 50% increase in 2024, with plans to reach more than 1,500 youth and young adults through its life-enhancing programs. 100 Black Men Las Vegas also plans to increase its college scholarship awards to $75,000 in 2024, an increase from $50,000 in 2023.

Sands supports 100 Black Men Las Vegas with annual contributions through the Sands Cares community engagement program. One of the core programs funded by Sands Cares is Crossroads, the nonprofit's flagship youth mentoring program, which teaches more than 30 emotional and social skills. In 2023, 100 Black Men Las Vegas expanded the program to include mental health, career and financial responsibility components, along with other skill sets.

President and Chief Executive Officer of 100 Black Men Las Vegas, Gentry Richardson, says the accomplishments shared in the 2023 Impact Report have been made possible, in part, through the major contribution Sands provides, which has enabled the organization to expand its reach and services across its full suite of initiatives.

"Sands sees the cumulative value of all of our programs and resources," Richardson said. "We aim to create generational change by empowering our youth and community members for successful, self-sufficient futures."

After youth complete the Crossroads program during high school, 100 Black Men Las Vegas offers the Collegiate 100 Program as a platform to help college students at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas cultivate leadership skills, engage in community service and make a positive impact on campus. Aimed at equipping and inspiring the next generation of young adults to take a leadership role in their communities, the program is paired with scholarships from 100 Black Men Las Vegas.

Leadership the 100 Way is the third piece of 100 Black Men Las Vegas' mentoring initiatives. This leadership conference gives young adults an opportunity to better know their history and hone tools and competencies to make them effective leaders.

The nonprofit also works to meet immediate needs and advance life skills in the community as a whole. Efforts include distributing food supplies and meals, providing virtual cooking lessons, educating about financial literacy, and hosting groups that provide members with resources and skills to better manage their health.

With support from Sands Cares, 100 Black Men distributed 3,500 meals, reached 600 participants in its virtual cooking program and helped more than 300 individuals through its health and wellness programs in 2023.

Building on this momentum, the 2023 100 Black Men Las Vegas Impact Report outlined elevated goals for these programs in 2024. The organization aims to deliver 5,000 meals, increase participation in its virtual cooking sessions by 30% and expand its health and wellness offerings.

In 2024, 100 Black Men Las Vegas also will pursue a larger strategic goal to establish a permanent location in Las Vegas where it can deliver services, strengthen its ties and connections to the community, and provide program participants with a place to gather.

"We are well-positioned and well-equipped to go even further in 2024 in our community programs with the help from Sands," Richardson said. "We are empowering positive change for our community's present and future, and now with the real potential for a dedicated location for our organization, we can plan for an even brighter future."

To learn more about Sands' work to empower youth and diverse communities in partnership with 100 Black Men Las Vegas and other Sands Cares nonprofit partners, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/2022-environmental-social-and-governance-report/

