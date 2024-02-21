First Bankers' Banc Securities, Inc. in Collaboration With CleverAlpha Asset Management LLC Unveils CDexplorer.com

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / First Bankers' Banc Securities, Inc. (FBBS), a trusted name in financial services for over 35 years, and CleverAlpha Asset Management, LLC (CleverAlpha), a leading innovator in financial technology, today announced the launch of CDexplorer.com, a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way investors access high-quality FDIC insured certificates of deposit (CDs).





Logo





CDexplorer.com is a testament to CleverAlpha's commitment to leveraging technology to simplify and enhance the investment process. The platform sources new issue brokered deposits from major CD underwriters, issuing banks, credit unions, and syndicate desks of Wall Street firms, providing investors with unprecedented access to a wide range of investment opportunities.

"CDexplorer.com is designed to help CD buyers nationwide find the CDs they want from the bank they like, without distracting pop-up ads or paid search results that can often lead them away from the best investment choices," said Rick Cabanes, CEO of CleverAlpha. "By democratizing access to a broad spectrum of brokered deposits, we're empowering investors to take control of their financial future in the arena of government-insured products."

FBBS, with its rich history of servicing a diverse clientele, will operate CDexplorer.com. The collaboration combines CleverAlpha's cutting-edge technology with FBBS's deep industry knowledge and commitment to exceptional service.

"FBBS is proud to partner with CleverAlpha on this innovative venture," said AW Spellmeyer, CEO of FBBS. "CDexplorer.com aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with the highest quality financial products, while extending our leadership in sourcing funds for banks by adding end account liquidity at scale."

CDexplorer.com is set to redefine the landscape of the investment world, offering a seamless, efficient, and secure way for investors to leverage their needs for high-quality FDIC-insured CDs. The platform's launch marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between CleverAlpha and FBBS, two firms committed to driving innovation in the financial services industry.

About CleverAlpha Asset Management, LLC

CleverAlpha is a leading financial technology firm dedicated to creating innovative solutions that empower investors. With a focus on user-friendly design and cutting-edge technology, CleverAlpha is at the forefront of revolutionizing the investment process.

About First Bankers' Banc Securities, Inc.

For over 35 years, FBBS has been a trusted name in financial services, working with clients throughout the country. FBBS is committed to upholding its philosophy of exceptional service through individualized attention, providing the appropriate products, services, and trade execution tailored to clients' needs.

Contact Information

A.W. Spellmeyer

President/CEO

info@fbbsinc.com

314-835-4908

Related Files

About CDexplorer.pdf

SOURCE: First Bankers' Banc Securities, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.