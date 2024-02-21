Labster (www.labster.com), which offers the world's leading edtech platforms for immersive digital simulations, has been named to the 2024 edition of the GSV 150: GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills. Included in the list for the third consecutive year, the Labster interactive STEM learning platform and its UbiSim virtual reality platform for nursing simulation engage today's students and prepare them for success from classroom to career.

GSV selected the 2024 cohort from 2,000+ global companies using their proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. These VC- and PE-backed companies are experiencing top-line growth, collectively reaching a staggering ~3B people and generating ~$23B in revenue.

"It's such an honor for Labster to be included in the GSV 150 for 2024. At Labster, we dedicate all our energy and resources to helping students ignite a passion for learning more about the world around them. The world needs more people prepared to take on roles in STEM and healthcare careers, and Labster and UbiSim are an essential part of their learning journeys. It's great to be recognized for all the hard work we've done to help learners from all backgrounds succeed at school and work," said Julian Allen, PhD, Labster's Vice President for Academic Affairs.

"I'm thrilled to see Labster named in the GSV 150 for 2024, side by side with other inspiring leaders in technology who are on a mission to change the face of education. Labster and UbiSim have always pushed the envelope of what an engaging learning experience can be with immersive virtual simulations. We are continuing to push this boundary and I'm excited for students to experience what's in our future," said Amanda Pardy, Labster's Chief Product Officer.

"The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. The GSV 150 is an impressive group of edtech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society."

Workforce Learning companies comprise 34% of the list, K-12 29%, Higher Education 24%, Adult Consumer Learning 10%, and Early Childhood 3%. Additionally, 21% of the companies stretch across two or more "Pre-K to Gray" categories. A broader move toward profitability is also evident: the collective gross and EBITDA margin score of the 2024 cohort increased 5% compared to 2023.

See the complete list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150; join many of them at the ASU+GSV AIR Show, April 13-15, and the ASU+GSV Summit, April 14-17, in San Diego.

About Labster

Labster gives students a learning advantage through immersive digital experiences in STEM and healthcare. With virtual lab simulations for science gateway courses and virtual reality training scenarios for nursing programs, Labster is built for engagement, designed for equitable learning, and focused on improving outcomes, preparing students for success from high school to career. Over 6 million learners in 3,000 institutions across 100 countries have seen breakthrough learning outcomes using Labster. Visit www.labster.com and www.ubisimvr.com.

ABOUT GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

ABOUT ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

