EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market worth $11.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EMC shielding and test equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The EMC shielding and test equipment market is driven by the demand for energy efficiency in telecommunications and automotive sectors, aligning with rising adoption of electric vehicles and integration of 5G technology.

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 8.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 11.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2019-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Test Equipment, Method and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex testing requirements pose a significant hurdle for the EMC shielding and test equipment market Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) offers opportunity for the market growth of EMC shielding and test equipment Key Market Drivers Rapid industrialization and growing apprehensions about electromagnetic pollution



Based on material EMC shielding market for EMC shielding tapes & laminates segment is to exhibit the highest CAGR market during the forecast period.

EMC shielding tapes and laminates demonstrate the highest growth rate in the EMC shielding market owing to their versatility and effectiveness in mitigating electromagnetic interference (EMI). These materials provide a flexible and adaptable solution for shielding electronic components and systems, allowing easy integration into various applications. The tapes and laminates offer a balance between efficient EMI protection and ease of application, making them particularly suitable for complex electronic designs. As industries, especially in consumer electronics and telecommunications, witness a surge in demand for compact and interconnected devices, the demand for EMC shielding tapes and laminates rises. Their continuous adoption is further driven by advancements in tape technologies, ensuring superior shielding performance and addressing the evolving challenges of electromagnetic compatibility in diverse electronic applications.

EMC test equipment market for the spectrum analyzer to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The spectrum analyzer exhibits the highest growth rate in the EMC test equipment market due to its critical role in addressing the escalating complexity of electronic systems. As industries witness a rapid proliferation of electronic devices across consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace sectors, precise and comprehensive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing becomes paramount. Spectrum analyzers play a pivotal role in identifying and analyzing electromagnetic signals across a broad frequency spectrum, offering unparalleled versatility and accuracy in detecting potential sources of electromagnetic interference (EMI). The increasing demand for sophisticated and interconnected electronic systems, coupled with stringent regulatory standards, positions spectrum analyzers as indispensable tools for ensuring EMC compliance and reliability in diverse applications, thereby driving their significant growth in the market.

Based on method in EMC shielding market for radiation segment to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Radiation emerges as the dominant method in the EMC shielding market due to its widespread efficacy in mitigating electromagnetic interference (EMI). Radiation shielding methods, such as electromagnetic radiation absorption and reflection, play a crucial role in preventing the transmission of unwanted electromagnetic signals. This method is particularly effective in applications where electromagnetic waves must be absorbed or redirected away from sensitive electronic components. Industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace heavily rely on radiation-based EMC shielding solutions to ensure the integrity and functionality of electronic devices. The adaptability of radiation-based methods to various materials and the ability to address a broad frequency range contribute to their prominence, making them the preferred choice for safeguarding against electromagnetic interference across diverse industrial applications.

The automotive end-use industry is to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the EMC shielding and test equipment market.

Due to several compelling factors, the automotive sector exhibits the highest growth rate in the EMC shielding and test equipment market. As modern vehicles become more electronically sophisticated, with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and connectivity features, the susceptibility to electromagnetic interference (EMI) increases. Automotive manufacturers prioritize EMC shielding and testing to ensure the reliability and functionality of these electronic components, comply with stringent regulations, and meet the industry's high safety standards. Additionally, the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles adds complexity to electronic systems, further accentuating the need for effective EMC solutions. The automotive industry's commitment to innovation, coupled with the growing emphasis on electric mobility and autonomous driving, propels the demand for EMC shielding and test equipment, making it a key driver of market growth with the highest growth rate.

EMC shielding and test equipment market for the Asia Pacific region to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific commands the largest EMC shielding and test equipment industry due to the region's dynamic electronics manufacturing landscape. With countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan serving as major hubs for consumer electronics, automotive manufacturing, and technology development, there is a substantial demand for effective electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) solutions. The proliferation of smartphones and smart devices and the rapid expansion of automotive production contribute to the heightened need for EMC shielding and testing. Moreover, the region's robust industrial infrastructure, coupled with the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, accelerates the demand for EMC solutions to ensure the reliability and compliance of electronic systems. As Asia Pacific continues to lead in global electronics production, it remains a focal point for EMC shielding and test equipment, securing its position with the largest market share.

Key Players

The EMC shielding and test equipment companies includes major Tier I and II players like PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), AMETEK.Inc. (US), Keysight Technologies (US) Liard Technologies, Inc. (US), Nolato AB (Sweden), MG Chemicals (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany) and others. These players have a strong market presence of EMC shielding and test equipment across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

