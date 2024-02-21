

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.02.2024 / 16:08 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Rigsave Fund SICAV

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Giovanni Last name(s): Gervasi Position: member of the investment committee, portfolio manager and investment advisor at Rigsave Capital Ltd

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.5061 EUR 6473.00 EUR 12.5786 EUR 560.00 EUR 12.7073 EUR 467.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.5238 EUR 7500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR





