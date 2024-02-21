Anzeige
Sinch AB: Sinch appoints Executive Vice President APAC

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it has appointed Wendy Johnstone as Executive Vice President APAC and member of the Sinch Global Leadership Team.

Wendy brings a broad experience and a proven track record of success from over 25 years in the technology and SaaS sectors across EMEA and APAC. She joins Sinch from Zendesk where she had the position as Senior Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan.

"I am delighted to welcome Wendy Johnstone as our new Executive Vice President for the APAC region. Wendy will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives across APAC, capitalizing on emerging opportunities, and fostering strong relationships with partners, clients, and employees. With her strategic vision paired with empathetic and courageous leadership, we are confident in Wendy's ability to drive innovation, align teams cross functionally, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve accelerated growth in this dynamic and diverse market," comments Laurinda Pang, Sinch CEO.

Wendy Johnstone will succeed Damien Tabor who has had this position on an interim basis and will continue as Sinch APAC's Chief Financial Officer. Wendy is based in Singapore and her first day at Sinch will be February 23.

Following this appointment, Sinch's leadership team will consist of:

  • Laurinda Pang, CEO
  • Brett Scorza, Chief Technology Officer
  • Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer
  • Cristina David, Chief Information Officer
  • Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Julia Fraser, EVP Americas
  • Nicklas Molin, EVP EMEA
  • Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer
  • Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer
  • Sibito Morley, Chief Data and Transformation Officer
  • Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Wendy Johnstone, EVP APAC

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch
Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com. Learn more at sinch.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/3932736/2618374.pdf

20240221 Changes to management team_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-appoints-executive-vice-president-apac-302067585.html

