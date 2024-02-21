Sinch AB: Sinch appoints Executive Vice President APAC

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it has appointed Wendy Johnstone as Executive Vice President APAC and member of the Sinch Global Leadership Team.

Wendy brings a broad experience and a proven track record of success from over 25 years in the technology and SaaS sectors across EMEA and APAC. She joins Sinch from Zendesk where she had the position as Senior Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan.

"I am delighted to welcome Wendy Johnstone as our new Executive Vice President for the APAC region. Wendy will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives across APAC, capitalizing on emerging opportunities, and fostering strong relationships with partners, clients, and employees. With her strategic vision paired with empathetic and courageous leadership, we are confident in Wendy's ability to drive innovation, align teams cross functionally, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve accelerated growth in this dynamic and diverse market," comments Laurinda Pang, Sinch CEO.

Wendy Johnstone will succeed Damien Tabor who has had this position on an interim basis and will continue as Sinch APAC's Chief Financial Officer. Wendy is based in Singapore and her first day at Sinch will be February 23.

Following this appointment, Sinch's leadership team will consist of:

Laurinda Pang, CEO

Brett Scorza, Chief Technology Officer

Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer

Cristina David, Chief Information Officer

Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer

Julia Fraser, EVP Americas

Nicklas Molin, EVP EMEA

Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer

Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer

Sibito Morley, Chief Data and Transformation Officer

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

Wendy Johnstone, EVP APAC

