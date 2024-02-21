Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
21.02.24
17:01 Uhr
100,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,99 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
21.02.2024
GoDaddy's Love & Business Series: Sweets & Meats BBQ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / GoDaddy
As originally published by GoDaddy on Instagram.

There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.

Sweets & Meats BBQ was launched in 2014 by business partners and sweethearts, Kristen Bailey and Anton Gaffney. GoDaddy chatted with the pair about how they juggle a romantic relationship while also building their Sweets & Meets BBQ empire.

Follow them on IG @sweetsandmeatsbbq and check out their website at www.sweetsandmeatsbbq.com.

How do you support each other's personal ambitions and business goals?

Anton: (In the beginning) We put our relationship on hold to build the customer. Now, we put their needs on hold for our personalities because we need to have a strong bond in the relationship... If our bonds are stronger, the business will grow regardless.

How do you balance being business partners and spouses?

Kristen: We both work just as hard as the other person, we're both pulling our weight. And we have made it a point to make sure we take an annual vacation!

Follow GoDaddy on Instagram for the full series: www.instagram.com/godaddy/

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

