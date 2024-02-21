Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
21.02.24
17:46 Uhr
167,50 Euro
-2,25
-1,33 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 16:26
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Collaborates With the Commissionerate of Technical Education for Skilling in AI in Gujarat

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / IBM
By Rica Bhattacharyya

Originally published by The Economic Times

Technology major IBM has entered into a collaboration with the Commissionerate of Technical Education (CTE) of Gujarat to bolster technical and professional education in the state, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Under this collaboration, the focus will be on leveraging IBM SkillsBuild to empower learners with essential skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and workplace skills for professional development.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of The Economic Times

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
