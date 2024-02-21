New figures from Cammesa, the state-owned company that manages Argentina's wholesale electricity market, show that solar accounted for 3.1% of total national generating capacity at the end of December 2023.From pv magazine Latam According to the latest monthly report from Cammesa, Argentina's state-owned electricity market operator, the country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 1,366 MW at the end of December 2023. Cammesa also revealed that the country added around 262 MW of newly installed solar power in 2023. Developers installed 33 MW of new PV capacity in 2022, compared to around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...