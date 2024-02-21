Germany installed 1.25 GW of solar in January, bringing the nation's cumulative PV capacity to 82.19 GW by the end of the month, with more than 3.7 million projects in total.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,249.7 MW of new PV capacity was installed in January, from 780 MW of solar in January 2023 and about 1,017.3 MW in December 2023. The nation's cumulative solar capacity hit 82.19 GW at the end of January 2024, with a total of more than 3.7 million projects. The rooftop segment accounted for most of the solar deployed in January, ...

