Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
21.02.2024 | 16:38
IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD: IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES Signs Supply Agreement Embol Experts

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / IMBiotechnologies Ltd. ("IMBiotechnologies") is pleased to announce the signing of a supply agreement with Embol Experts, LLC ("Embol Experts"), one of the largest group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the US, supplying office-based laboratory (OBL) and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) clinics focused on minimally-invasive procedures.

"We are excited to be working with IMBiotechnologies as their Ekobi® microspheres are truly unique compared to the other embolic agents on the market," said Keerthi Prasad, MD, Principal of Embol Experts. "We believe, the biodegradability and ultrasound detectability features improve the overall safety and efficacyof the procedure, enhancingpatient outcomes."

"We are delighted with the opportunity to work with Embol Experts as they continue to grow in the ambulatory market," said Michael Stewart, CEO of IMBiotechnologies. "We look forward to working with Embol Experts to further develop and expand the use of our Ekobi® Embolization Microsphere product."

Ekobi® EmbolizationMicrospheres

Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres, is a first-in-class, biodegradable embolic agent that is detectable by ultrasound. Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres are approved in the US for treatment of unresectable/inoperable hypervascularized tumors and in Canada for the treatment of malignant and non- malignant hypervascularized tumors (HVT), uterine fibroids, and enlarged prostates due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

About Embol Experts, LLC.

Embol Experts, LLC is a joint venture between Arthritis Knee Pain Centers and Embolix. Arthritis Knee Pain Centers are centers of excellence, treating the debilitating pain of osteoarthritis without the need for opioids or surgery. Embolix is the market leader in outpatientembolization procedures and partnerships. Together, these companies have achieved exponential growth by providing patients with cost-effective pain-relieving technologies and procedures.

About IMBiotechnologies Ltd.

IMBiotechnologies Ltd is a privately held Canadian medical device company located in Edmonton, Alberta, focused on the commercialization of medical productsin the area of embolotherapy. The company's mission isto create and commercialize innovative productsthat treat human disease and improve quality of life.

For More Information Please Contact:

Michael Stewart, President & CEO
+1-780-945-6609
Email: mstewart@imbiotechnologies.com

Manish Grigo
+1-416-569-3292
Email: mgrigo@imbiotechnologies.com

1 Source: Radiological Socitey of North America https://www.rsna.org/news/2022/march/gae-for-knee-oa

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and predictions. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions that these assumptions regarding the future events, many of whichare beyond the control of the Company,may ultimately prove to be incorrect. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events and except as required by law.

SOURCE: IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

