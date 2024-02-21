Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Alternative IQ Announces its Annual CHFA 'Winners Showcase Investor Conference' at Which a Select Group of Investors, Investment Advisors and Industry Experts Will Examine 3 Award-Winning Canadian Hedge Fund Strategies.

Media are invited to attend.

This is a closed event, by invitation only, not open to the general public.

WHAT: An Exclusive ½ day Investor Conference featuring 3 of the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners: CHFA Winners Showcase 2024 Investor Conference - Alternative IQ

WHEN: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

2:00pm - 5:00pm

WHERE: The Albany Club

91 King Street East, Toronto, ON

WHO: Hedge Fund Manager Presentations and Panel Q & A

Edward Barnicke, President, and Paul Campbell, CEO and CCO, Level 3 Investment Management (1st Place Winner in 2023 for Best 1-year return and 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year and Best 5-year return and Best 3-year Sharpe ratio in the Global Macro/Multi-Strategy/Managed Futures category).

Louise Morwick, Principal and Portfolio Manager, Silvercreek Management (With 2 award-winning funds in 2023: 1st Place Winner for Best 3-year and Best 5-year Sharpe ratio in the Equity Focused category and 1st Place Winner for Best 3-year return and Best 5-year return in the Global Macro/Multi-Strategy/Managed Futures category).

Mike Woollat, Managing Director & Head of Canada Hamilton Lane (1st Place Winner in 2023 for Best 1-year return in the Private Equity category).

Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation on how their winning investment strategy(ies) address current and forecasted market conditions, and then face a panel of industry experts for an in depth Q&A discussion on how these strategies can improve investment portfolio performance.

RSVP to: Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

PHOTOS: Will be available following the event at: http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/.

