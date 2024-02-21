



SYDNEY, AU, Feb 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In the digital age, maintaining competitiveness requires a deep understanding of technological advancements and how they can be leveraged. Australia has faced challenges in keeping pace with technological advancement, potentially creating obstacles for innovation and digital adoption.Maintaining competitiveness in the digital age requires a thorough grasp of technical developments and their applications. Australia has to deal with a disjointed and antiquated digital infrastructure, as the regulatory framework may find it challenging to keep up with new developments in technology, which could impede innovation and the use of digital technologies.Due to its outdated infrastructure, Australia faces challenges maintaining its competitiveness in the digital sphere, making it more difficult to innovate and fully utilize digital breakthroughs.In light of this, the imminent "26th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit," organized by Exito Media Concepts and scheduled for March 14th, will assemble representatives, thought leaders, and experts. This premier event aims to facilitate the exchange of insights and expertise on the latest technologies and trends shaping the landscape of digital transformation.Featured speakers at the conference:Simon Bush, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA).Vasyl Nair, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mine Super.Greg McKenna, CEO, Police Bank.Dr. Tom Gao, Chief Technology and Digital Services Officer, City of Sydney.Cherie Hughes, Executive Group Manager Infrastructure Delivery Solutions, Major Projects Canberra ACT Government.Jeremiah Mannings, Chief Data Officer, Uniting.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions, and network with other industry professionals.Exciting topics you can expect to see on the agenda for the Digital Transformation summit:Sydney, include:Data Protection: Preserving privacy in a digitised worldUnleashing the AI Revolution: The Power of Cloud Computing and Digital infrastructureBreaking the chains: Revamping the Legacy System for a Success Digital TransformationCyber resilience in the age of the digital transformationBeyond Boundaries: The Next Frontier in Digital Transformation TechData Protection: Preserving privacy in a digitised worldCyber resilience in the age of the digital transformationFor more information and to register for the event, visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/sydney/?About ExitoExito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.Author: Nishmitha MSFor Media Enquiries, Contact:Kasturi Nayak,Sr. Marketing Executivekasturi.nayak@exito-e.comExito Media ConceptsSource: ExitoCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.