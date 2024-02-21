Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Promotes Nick O'Brien to Senior Vice President

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), today announced that it has promoted Nick O'Brien to Senior Vice President.

"We are excited to announce that Nick O'Brien has been promoted to Senior Vice President of O2 Sponsor Finance. Since we started O2 Sponsor Finance, Nick has been instrumental in originating new business to help drive the portfolio's growth and expanding and deepening our sponsor relationships. We look forward to continued success with Nick and the rest of the team in 2024." Said O2 Sponsor Finance President Joe Gaffigan.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC, was recently named number one among "Best Bank in Illinois 2021." This was the second straight year the bank was selected by customers for the award. Awards are determined based on a survey of over 25,000 U.S. customers who rate banks on overall satisfaction as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

As of December 31, 2023, Old Second has approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams

Chief Financial Officer

(630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com