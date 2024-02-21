Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Unveils Top - Tier Valorant Professional Team

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), India's leading esports organization, is thrilled to announce the formation of the highly anticipated Valorant professional team. After an extensive scouting process and rigorous selection, from the University esports circuit MOGO has assembled a dynamic and talented roster that is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive Valorant scene.

The new MOGO Valorant team is comprised of young and upcoming seasoned players known for their exceptional esports skills. These players bring a wealth of experience to the organization, having competed at the highest levels in the University Circuit. MOGO shortlisted the top 4 teams who consistently are involved in the University championships for Valorant and other notable esports titles.

Team Roster:

Raja Vharo Singh - Chandigarh University

Sehaj Kohli - Chandigarh University

Pranav Vasudeva - VIT Bhopal

Manav Gupta - Bennett University

Rehan Shaikh - N.G.Vartak English Medium High School And Jr College

Arsalan Kansara - Symbiosis International University

With an assorted mix of backgrounds and playstyles, the MOGO Valorant team is ready to tackle the challenges of professional competition head-on. The organization is confident that this roster will showcase exceptional gameplay & embody the values and goals of MOGO.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Valorant team, a group of young esports minds whose passion for the game matches our level of competition," said Sunny Bhandarkar CEO of Mobile Global Esports Inc. "This roster represents an investment in the future of MOGO esports, and we believe they will become a force to be reckoned with in the Valorant competitive scene."

The Valorant squad has also successfully secured a slot in the Valorant Challengers 2024: South Asia Split 1 - Cup 1 - Open Qualifiers, a significant achievement that showcases the breed of talent that MOGO has onboarded. The Winner of the qualifiers will get a slot in Valorant Challengers 2024: South Asia Split 1 - Cup 1 to play against the region's Top 7 teams.

MOGO is dedicated to providing the necessary resources and support to enable the team's success. From state-of-the-art training facilities to expert coaching staff, the organization is committed to nurturing the growth and development of its players.

Fans and supporters can stay connected with the MOGO Valorant team through official social media channels and the organization's website for the latest updates, match schedules, and behind-the-scenes content.

MOGO looks forward to an exciting journey in Valorant esports and invites the community to join them in cheering on the team as they strive for victory on the virtual battlefield.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

