Inogen Alliance: Global EHS and Sustainability Conferences to Attend in 2024

Remaining informed about new trends and innovations in environment, health, safety, (EHS) and sustainability is crucial for industry professionals dedicated to continuously enhancing their company's processes and initiatives.

There are a multitude of upcoming EHS and Sustainability events across the globe that can serve as invaluable resources for gaining fresh insights, identifying new trends, and ultimately contributing to a safer and more environmentally friendly workplace and planet. From interactive sessions to inspirational presentations and networking opportunities, here is a brief compilation of global EHS and sustainability conferences and events that should be on your radar for 2024.

Asia

Sustainability Week Asia

Date: 11-13 March

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Event Details: In its third year, Sustainability Week Asia will connect sustainability changemakers, purpose-driven consumers and business leaders to gain the tools needed to transition to net-zero, faster. Join us in Bangkok for case studies, in-depth panels, private roundtable discussions and networking opportunities, that support your journey to rapid business transformation.

Website: https://events.economist.com/sustainability-week-asia/

2024 Shanghai Climate Week

Date: week of April 22

Location: Shanghai, China

Event Details: SHCW's mission is to respond to climate change and implement the SDGs. Shanghai Climate Week aims at "China Action, Asia Voice, Global Standard", pushing social forces of engagement in China's Commitment of Carbon Peaking & Carbon Neutering Goals, telling the Chinese story with action plan for climate change, delivering Asia voice for green transformation, enhancing international communication & collaboration on climate change, and participating in layout & implementation of international rules.

https://www.climateweekshanghai.org/

EREE 2024 - 2024 6th International Conference on Environment, Resources and Energy Engineering

Date: 7-9 November

Location: Bali Indonesia

Event Details: With increasingly serious environmental pollution, developing an economic, simple and efficient technology of Resources, Environmental & Energy Engineering has now become a hot topic. EREE 2024 is an optimal platform for academic communications, exchange of ideas and inspirations between specialists and scholars in the fields of Environment, Resources and Energy Engineering, including hot issues such as solar energy, natural environment and renewable resources. The event will encourage the exploration of the potential synergies that may arise from pooling the different perspectives.

Website: https://www.eree.org/

Africa

14th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainable Development Forum

Date: 28 Feb to 2 Mar

Location: Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

Event Details: The three-days forum will cover the three factors of ESG separately. The first day will focus on "Environmental Governance" through tackling a number of relevant topics, topped by establishing a link between the long-term national strategies and the executive strategies of the business community to protect the environment. It will also thrash out risk management files and disclosure related to climate and biodiversity issues as well as Sustainable Finance. The second day concentrates on "Social Governance", through tackling the most general concepts, companies' citizenship practices and means of highlighting the social dimension while preparing sustainability reports and linking it to the other two dimensions. It also focuses on the characteristics and importance of social investment as well as methods and tools for preparing social impact reports, and assessing the social impact and the social return on investment (SROI). The third day discusses "Governance and its role in ensuring sustainable growth" alongside the regulatory frameworks governing disclosure, divulging data transparently, effective internal control (COSO Framework) and integrating sustainability communication into business strategy. The gathering will also review the most important "ESG Framework" reports.

Website: https://www.egyptcsrforum.com/

Accelerating Nature-Based Solutions Conference

Date: 11-15 March

Location: Zambia

Event Details: The Global EverGreening Alliance, the Government of Zambia, AFR100, African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA), FSD Africa, and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, is hosting the world's largest land restoration programming conference, bringing together NGOs, governments, the private sector, technical and scientific experts, and community representatives

Website: https://www.acceleratingnbsconference.org/

2024 Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

Date: 23-25 April

Location: TBA

Event Details: Organized by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the Forum will provide the space for an in-depth review of the Goals to be reviewed by the HLPF in 2024: SDG 1 (no poverty); SDG 2 (zero hunger); SDG 13 (climate action); SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions); and SDG 17 (partnership for the Goals). The Forum will also support presentation of voluntary national reviews (VNRs) at the 2024 HLPF.

Website: https://sdg.iisd.org/events/2024-africa-regional-forum-on-sustainable-development/

ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Africa Conference

Date: 1-2 October

Location: South Africa, Sandton Convention Centre

Event Details: The conference's core theme, "Sustainable Future Through Leadership," underscores the essential role that leaders play in ensuring their organizations align with ESG principles and integrate them into their overall strategy. The founders of the event have done extensive research and developed a programme which is both unique and relevant for an African audience. The conference looks at answering a number of question - How do you make ESG both relevant and applicable in an African context? How do you drive a sustainability mindset within organisations to help embed ESG principles? How do you ensure that people have the adequate knowledge and training as to what ESG is, why it is important and how to make sure organisations drive the change needed to create a more sustainable future?

Website: ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Africa Conference

Europe

ESG Europe

Date: February 28-29

Location: London, England

Event Details: CeFPro is excited to announce the launch of the 3rd Annual ESG Summit in London on February 28-29, 2024. Over the past year, new challenges have arisen within ESG for banks in Europe and globally. This highly anticipated Summit aims to address these challenges through an impressive speaker faculty of a diverse range of global large and medium-sized institutions. Join senior experts as they discuss their experiences and insight on a range of key topics impacting the industry. If you want to learn how current ESG and climate risk challenges impact firms and wider stakeholders, this event may be a must-attend for you and your colleagues.

Website: https://www.cefpro.com/forthcoming-events/esg-europe/

EHS Congress

Date: May 22-23

Location: Berlin, Germany

Event Details: Flagship health & safety conference in Berlin since 2017 with the latest thinking on safety culture and leadership.

Website: https://ehscongress.com/

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Global Water Stewardship Forum

Date: 5-6 June

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Event Details: The AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum is one of the key events in which our community of members, implementers and stakeholders share knowledge and learning on the evolution of water stewardship practice and forge new directions through dialogue and partnerships. Held annually since 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community.

Website: https://a4ws.org/aws-global-water-stewardship-forum-2024/

World Biodiversity Forum

Date: 16-21 June

Location: Davos Congress Centre, Switzerland

Event Details: Under the theme From Science to Action, the third World Biodiversity Forum brings together researchers across all disciplines of biodiversity science with practitioners and societal actors to explore how to move from science to actions and solutions to conserve biodiversity and set us on a path towards transformation for sustainability. The third World Biodiversity Forum will be held as an in-person event, once again at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland. The WBF will start with a day of workshops, training sessions and networking meetings on 16 June 2024 and end with excursions in the beautiful surroundings of Davos and its mountains on Friday, 21 June 2024. They will organise satellite events in the lead up to the forum, to broaden the reach and to capture regional perspectives, views and visions.

Website: https://worldbiodiversityforum2024.org/

COP29

Date: 11-22 November

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

Event Details: The COP is the supreme decision-making body of the Convention. All States that are Parties to the Convention are represented at the COP, at which they review the implementation of the Convention and any other legal instruments that the COP adopts and take decisions necessary to promote the effective implementation of the Convention, including institutional and administrative arrangements. A key task for the COP is to review the national communications and emission inventories submitted by Parties. Based on this information, the COP assesses the effects of the measures taken by Parties and the progress made in achieving the ultimate objective of the Convention. The COP meets every year, unless the Parties decide otherwise. The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany in March, 1995. The COP meets in Bonn, the seat of the secretariat, unless a Party offers to host the session. Just as the COP Presidency rotates among the five recognized UN regions - that is, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe and Others - there is a tendency for the venue of the COP to also shift among these groups. Inogen Alliance will have a presence again at COP, check out the article on COP28 here with our key insights.

Website: (will update with an official website)

North America

Reuters Responsible Business USA 2024

Date: March 26-27

Location: New York, USA

Event Details: Sustainable business is now the imperative. Rising pressures for immediate sustainable action and leadership, increasing legal risks, and complex financial realities are making the effective integration of sustainability across all functions fundamental to long-term business success. This event brings together CEOs, senior sustainability, legal, communications and finance executives to share their actionable ideas and insights on how to collaborate, communicate, and comply to ensure your organization leads on sustainable action. Join to gain the tools to successfully integrate sustainability across core functions, master reporting efficiently and effectively, and engage with key stakeholders for maximum impact.

Website: https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-usa

Climate Week NYC

Date: 17-24 September

Location: New York, USA

Event Details: Climate Week NYC is the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together over 500 events and activities across the City of New York - in person, hybrid and online. Each year, business leaders, political change makers, local decision takers and civil society representatives of all ages and backgrounds, from all over the world, gather to drive the transition, speed up progress, and champion change that is already happening. Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group, an international non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate action, fast. Climate Group hosts the official program during the week that brings together the most senior international figures from business, government, civil society and the climate sector. 29

Website: https://www.climateweeknyc.org/

Forum24: NAEM EHS & Sustainability Management Forum

Date: October 28-30

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Event Details: NAEM's EHS & Sustainability Management Forum is the largest annual gathering for environment, health and safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) decision-makers. Join your peers from leading companies, get exposed to new ideas, and come away energized and ready to implement what you've learned.

Website: https://www.naem.org/events/read/2024/10/28/conferences-events/forum24-ehs-sustainability-management-forum

Latin America

2024 United Nations Biodiversity Conference

Date: 21 October-1 November 2024

Location: Colombia

Event Details: Signed by 150 government leaders at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, the Convention on Biological Diversity is dedicated to promoting sustainable development. Conceived as a practical tool for translating the principles of Agenda 21 into reality, the Convention recognizes that biological diversity is about more than plants, animals and micro organisms and their ecosystems - it is about people and our need for food security, medicines, fresh air and water, shelter, and a clean and healthy environment in which to live.

Website: https://www.cbd.int/article/colombia-host-cop16

