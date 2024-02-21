Future Market Insights: Global Digital Oilfield Market to reach a valuation of US$ 70.1 billion by 2034, FMI Projection

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital oilfield market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 34.1 Billion in 2024, driven by integration of blockchain technology. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 70.1 Billion by 2034.

Collaboration and partnerships among oil and gas companies, technology providers, and service vendors are driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of digital oilfield solutions. Collaborative initiatives enable knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and co development of advanced technologies to address industry challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Robotics and automation technologies are revolutionizing oilfield operations by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing safety, and increasing operational efficiency. Autonomous vehicles, drones, and robotic systems are being deployed for inspection, maintenance, and surveillance activities in remote and hazardous environments.

Integrated Operations involve the integration of people, processes, and technologies across the entire oilfield value chain to optimize production, reduce costs, and improve collaboration. IO initiatives leverage digital technologies to streamline workflows, eliminate silos, and create a unified operational framework for maximizing asset performance.

Predictive analytics algorithms and machine learning models enable predictive maintenance strategies that anticipate equipment failures, optimize maintenance schedules, and minimize unplanned downtime. Companies, by implementing prescriptive maintenance practices, can extend asset lifespan, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance operational reliability.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global digital oilfield market was valued at US$ 31.4 Billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

By process, the drilling optimization segment to account for a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2034.

In terms of solution, the hardware segment to account for a market share of 7.0% in 2024.

"AR and VR technologies offer immersive visualization experiences that enhance training, simulation, and decision making in the oilfield. Companies are leveraging AR/VR solutions for virtual training, equipment maintenance, and remote assistance, resulting in improved workforce productivity and operational efficiency," remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the digital oilfield market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford International, ABB, Emerson, CGG, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, and Kongsberg, among others.

Company Portfolio

Weatherford International offers innovative digital oilfield solutions designed to streamline oil and gas operations and enhance reservoir performance. Their portfolio includes intelligent completion systems, artificial lift technologies, reservoir monitoring tools, and data driven production optimization software. The digital oilfield solutions enable operators to optimize well performance, minimize downtime, and maximize hydrocarbon recovery rates.

ABB provides a comprehensive range of digital solutions for the oil and gas industry, including process automation systems, control technologies, and industrial IoT platforms. Their offerings encompass advanced control systems, asset performance management solutions, and integrated digital twins for oilfield assets. The solutions of the company enable operators to improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and optimize production processes in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global digital oilfield market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the digital oilfield market, the market is segmented on the basis of process (drilling optimization, reservoir production, production optimization, safety management, others), solution (hardware, software, data storage, others), application (onshore, offshore), and technology (IoT, advance analytics, robotics, cloud computing, mobility, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

About the Oil and Gas Division at Future Market Insights

The oil and gas team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-digital-oilfield-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-70-1-billion-by-2034--fmi-projection-302067609.html