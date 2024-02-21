Trianz Announces Strategic Growth Capital Investment by Capital Square Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and services firm Trianz crossed a significant milestone in its journey in the form of a major growth equity investment from Capital Square Partners (CSP), based out of Singapore. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

In 2020, Trianz concluded from a global digital transformation study that companies worldwide would face three major barriers in their digital evolution: ever-shrinking competitive windows to transform, hard-to-find digital-ready talent, and financial uncertainties. Thus began a journey of its own transformation, with Trianz disrupting its value proposition and business model from pure-play services to an 'IP Led' model. With a vision to deliver the fastest time to value, lowest human dependence, and highest ROI, Trianz built hyper-automated platforms in data and analytics, AI, cloud, and the digital workplace. The company's relentless pursuit of a new model for transformation has resulted in pivotal milestones, beginning with the acquisition of some of its analytics IP by Amazon in late 2021, and the launch of cutting-edge, zero-code, and SaaS platforms in employee experience, cloud, and data transformations, which are now hosted on AWS.

The company's flagship platforms-Concierto.Cloud (Migrate, Manage, and Maximize the multi-hybrid cloud); Extrica.AI (Data to AI); and Pulse (Digital Workplace)-deliver industry-leading transformations measured in speed, lower manual efforts, AI, and ROI. Trianz-developed IP is in use by thousands of AWS customers, and its cloud and data/AI platforms see great momentum in partnership with cloud providers. These digital transformation platforms are expected to power over 50% of the company's new revenues moving forward.

"The impact of a company's failure to transform on time is enormous on all its stakeholders-customers, partners, employees, leadership, and shareholders. Our 'Digital Platforms Led' model accelerates the reinvention of a company's digital evolution and enables new value propositions which automatically propel it forward," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "Our 'IP-Led' model relies on zero-code, SaaS platforms to revolutionize the cloud, data, and employee journeys for companies from global to emerging enterprises across industries. These being hosted on AWS with Extrica.AI now certified and listed on the AWS Marketplace signifies the robustness of our platforms. And undoubtedly, customer success from this new approach gives us enormous pride, satisfaction, and motivation to do more."

The transformative journey of Trianz itself over the past few years has been remarkable. Trianz thought differently during an unprecedented pandemic and global uncertainties and executed relentlessly. Rajeev Srivastava and Mukesh Sharda, Managing Partners of CSP, jointly said, "We are excited and proud to join forces with Trianz as it shapes a new model for digital transformations for companies worldwide."

"We have turned a vision we outlined in 2021 into a reality today. This financial partnership with CSP comes at a time when private equity investments into tech-enabled services have shrunk significantly over the past two years. It is a testimony of the success we are delivering to customers and a result of the efforts of Trianz leaders and associates and guidance from our board," said Sri. "We consummated this partnership with CSP based on the efforts they made to understand the Trianz business, customers, our paradigm shift, and their commitment towards creating an environment that fosters innovation and rapid scaling. Even as we celebrate this success, we recognize the responsibility that comes with it. Trianz will continue pushing boundaries in becoming a leader in digital transformations, delivering value, and setting new benchmarks in the industry," added Sri.

Founded in California and with an organization of over 2,000 associates across the United States and India, Trianz accelerates the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution and sustenance. Based on a vision outlined in his book, 'Crossing the Digital Faultline: 10 Rules of Highly Successful Leaders,' and an interview with Bloomberg Quint, Sri and the leadership team at Trianz have created a unique, multi-disciplinary, and IP-Led model which enables client transitions to new value propositions, digitalized processes, and great stakeholder experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity technologies.

Trianz is a Premier Partner of AWS, and its portfolio of technologies and services has been rated #1 for business impact by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

Sri Manchala's interview with Bloomberg can be viewed on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube . More information about Crossing the Digital Faultline can be found at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz.

Founded in 2014 in Singapore, CSP is a private equity firm investing in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India. As a sector-focused fund manager with $1.5 billion under management, CSP is one of the largest dedicated technology and technology-enabled business services private equity fund managers in Asia. Over the past decade, the team has invested, created, and exited a number of leading companies in the technology services sector, including Minacs, Indecomm, GAVS Technologies and Accion Labs. CSP holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The investment transaction with Capital Square Partners was led entirely by the corporate development team at Trianz. Legal advice was provided by Menon Associates (India) and Greenberg Traurig (London, UK).

