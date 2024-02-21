Global master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Master Data Management in Q1 2024. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Stibo Systems has been added to this ShortList "on the strength of its progress in delivering a cloud-native offering on Azure and pioneering new capabilities based on generative AI," wrote Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research.

"Constellation's ShortLists play a critical role in accelerating technology buying decisions," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Buy-side clients trust that our analysts have identified the best vendors in each category and have identified new disruptive enterprise class startups. With vendors accelerating their AI capabilities, clients expect our analysts to identify the vendors with real solutions ready for the market."

"We are pleased to be recognized by Constellation for the innovative SaaS MDM solutions we create and deliver around the world," said Adrian Carr, Stibo Systems CEO. "With the MDM market constantly changing, we work to keep our finger on the pulse of what our customers need, such as trustworthy, accurate data to be used for generative AI."

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire a single, accurate view of their master data so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

