Following its successful inclusion in the Genesys AppFoundry in Europe, Cognigy, a global leader in Conversational AI, is excited to announce its expansion into the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace in North America. This strategic move amplifies Cognigy's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art Conversational AI solutions to businesses across the globe.

Hardy Myers, SVP Business Development and Strategy at Cognigy, expressed his enthusiasm about this development, stating, "Our inclusion in the Genesys AppFoundry North America is another major milestone in our global expansion strategy. We are thrilled to collaborate with Genesys to offer our revolutionary Conversational AI solutions to businesses across North America, enabling them to provide exceptional customer experiences and optimize their operations."

Key benefits of this new listing include:

Extended Reach: Cognigy.AI is now accessible to a broader range of businesses, enhancing customer service capabilities across North America.

Streamlined Integration: Businesses can swiftly integrate Cognigy.AI with Genesys Cloud CX, enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Superior Customer Experience: Leveraging Cognigy's advanced Conversational AI, companies can deliver personalized, human-like interactions, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"We are pleased to add Cognigy to the Genesys North American AppFoundry, reflecting the global nature of our partnership and further acceleration of our joint mission to help organizations create personalized experiences that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Juergen Tolksdorf, Senior Director, Marketplace Innovation at Genesys.

Cognigy is a sponsoring partner of Genesys Inspire in Maryland from February 26-28.

To leverage the power of Cognigy.AI via the Genesys AppFoundry North America, visit Genesys AppFoundry.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

