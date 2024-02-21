MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the year ended December 30, 2023 of $40,178,100 or $11.04 per share diluted compared to net income of $39,424,900 or $10.97 per share diluted in 2022. The fourth quarter 2023 net income was $9,716,800 or $2.64 per share diluted, compared to net income of $10,176,600 or $2.86 per share diluted, for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 30, 2023 were $83,243,500, up from $81,410,800 in 2022. 2023 results were impacted by the Company's decision in May 2021 to run-off its leasing portfolio. Additionally, financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 included an extra week of operations due to the Company's fiscal year ending on the last Saturday of December.
"Our 2023 results reflected positive performance by our franchise partners; however, growth was lower in the second half of the year," commented Brett D. Heffes, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.
Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 30, 2023, there were 1,319 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 71 franchises have been awarded but are not open.
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,361,500
$
13,615,600
Restricted cash
25,000
65,000
Receivables, net
1,475,300
1,438,600
Net investment in leases - current
75,100
344,900
Income tax receivable
31,400
558,700
Inventories
386,100
770,600
Prepaid expenses
1,392,100
1,310,400
Total current assets
16,746,500
18,103,800
Net investment in leases - long-term
-
5,400
Property and equipment, net
1,669,800
1,704,600
Operating lease right of use asset
2,425,900
2,716,000
Intangible assets, net
2,994,300
3,348,300
Goodwill
607,500
607,500
Other assets
471,300
429,700
Deferred income taxes
4,052,400
3,540,400
$
28,967,700
$
30,455,700
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
$
4,217,900
$
4,217,900
Accounts payable
1,719,400
2,122,000
Accrued liabilities
2,858,200
2,611,700
Deferred revenue
1,666,100
1,643,900
Total current liabilities
10,461,600
10,595,500
Long-Term Liabilities:
Line of credit/Term loan
30,000,000
30,000,000
Notes payable, net
34,848,800
39,066,700
Deferred revenue
7,657,500
6,974,200
Operating lease liabilities
3,715,800
4,287,000
Other liabilities
1,440,100
1,164,400
Total long-term liabilities
77,662,200
81,492,300
Shareholders' Equity (Deficit):
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,496,977 and 3,459,673 shares issued and outstanding
7,768,800
1,806,700
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(66,924,900
)
(63,438,800
)
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
(59,156,100
)
(61,632,100
)
$
28,967,700
$
30,455,700
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Revenue:
Royalties
$
17,167,200
$
17,917,700
$
70,230,700
$
67,148,100
Leasing income
817,600
1,091,900
4,766,200
6,937,700
Merchandise sales
1,159,200
1,234,100
4,761,100
3,921,600
Franchise fees
378,600
415,200
1,512,000
1,575,400
Other
517,300
466,800
1,973,500
1,828,000
Total revenue
20,039,900
21,125,700
83,243,500
81,410,800
Cost of merchandise sold
1,091,100
1,160,500
4,461,500
3,712,800
Leasing expense
16,600
92,800
398,300
984,700
Provision for credit losses
(1,000
)
(11,300
)
(5,600
)
(57,900
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,414,400
6,485,300
25,108,700
23,158,400
Income from operations
12,518,800
13,398,400
53,280,600
53,612,800
Interest expense
(751,100
)
(869,300
)
(3,091,000
)
(2,914,900
)
Interest and other income
368,300
78,600
1,171,700
85,600
Income before income taxes
12,136,000
12,607,700
51,361,300
50,783,500
Provision for income taxes
(2,419,200
)
(2,431,100
)
(11,183,200
)
(11,358,600
)
Net income
$
9,716,800
$
10,176,600
$
40,178,100
$
39,424,900
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.78
$
2.95
$
11.55
$
11.30
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.64
$
2.86
$
11.04
$
10.97
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,494,544
3,452,399
3,479,936
3,487,732
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,679,444
3,556,190
3,640,524
3,592,456
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
40,178,100
$
39,424,900
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
772,700
603,100
Provision for credit losses
(5,600
)
(57,900
)
Compensation expense related to stock options
1,952,400
1,652,400
Deferred income taxes
(512,000
)
(287,700
)
Gain from disposal of property and equipment
-
(9,400
)
Operating lease right of use asset amortization
290,100
266,000
Tax benefits on exercised stock options
1,138,500
858,300
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(36,700
)
(335,200
)
Principal collections on lease receivables
556,000
3,646,700
Income tax receivable/payable
(611,200
)
(749,500
)
Inventories
384,500
(445,400
)
Prepaid expenses
(81,700
)
(301,800
)
Other assets
(41,600
)
(11,400
)
Accounts payable
(402,600
)
23,000
Accrued and other liabilities
(16,900
)
222,800
Rents received in advance and security deposits
(275,200
)
(819,200
)
Deferred revenue
705,500
109,600
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,994,300
43,789,300
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
9,400
Purchase of property and equipment
(383,900
)
(139,100
)
Reacquired franchise rights
-
(3,540,000
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(383,900
)
(3,669,700
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit/term loan
-
33,700,000
Payments on line of credit/term loan
-
(3,700,000
)
Payments on notes payable
(4,250,000
)
(4,250,000
)
Repurchases of common stock
-
(49,119,800
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
4,009,700
4,751,700
Dividends paid
(43,664,200
)
(19,257,900
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(43,904,500
)
(37,876,000
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(294,100
)
2,243,600
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
13,680,600
11,437,000
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
13,386,500
$
13,680,600
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
Cash paid for interest
$
3,049,400
$
2,722,500
Cash paid for income taxes
$
10,874,300
$
11,308,800
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above:
Year Ended
December 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,361,500
$
13,615,600
Restricted cash
25,000
65,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
13,386,500
$
13,680,600
