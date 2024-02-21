Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted
Market
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/02/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
92,1990
XPAR
TOTAL
21053
92,1990
Société anonyme au capital de 1 048 982 932 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
