Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Announces Change of Year End

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY)(OTC Pink:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that it has changed its year-end from December 31st to March 31st. Nexera's transition year will be the fifteen-month period ending March 31, 2024. The new financial year will be the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025. This will provide cost savings to the Corporation's by changing the year end financial reporting to a date that is not the same as the substantial majority of publicly traded companies.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

