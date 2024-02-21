Recognized by independent research firm as having a core platform that is "well-designed and provides solid functionality…"

LearnUpon a leading Learning Platform, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Forrester Wave: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q1 2024. The report evaluated 11 of the providers that matter most in the Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms market, and serves as a guide for buyers seeking to evaluate vendors. It aims to provide learning professionals with an objective understanding of how each learning platform provider compares. Their evaluation is based on 29-criteria across current offerings, strategy, and market presence. LearnUpon received the highest score possible in seven criteria, including Administrator UX, Extended Enterprise Support, Headless/Stateless Integration, and Content Discovery and Curation.

The report spotlights technology as a driving force for innovation in learning platforms, shifting the focus from just compliance training to a broad spectrum of business-critical learning and development. It also highlights an increasing demand from business leaders for platforms that not only deliver learning but also track its impact on business outcomes. The integration of learning systems with a variety of business applications is also deemed as essential. The ability to connect seamlessly with CRM systems, marketing tools, and broader business applications is key to extracting tangible business value from learning data. As use cases for learning grow, the report suggests seeking versatile platforms capable of accommodating an expanding array of learning scenarios, avoiding the complexity of managing multiple systems.

"Being recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave for our debut attempt is an incredible milestone for LearnUpon. It's especially impressive considering some of the evaluation criteria are beyond our immediate influence, such as the customer base size. This achievement is for us a testament to the exceptional quality and effectiveness of our learning platform, highlighting our strategic focus on delivering impactful learning experiences and ensuring high customer satisfaction." says Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon.

Findings from the Forrester Wave Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms Q1 2024, include:

LearnUpon achieved the highest score possible in seven criteria areas; Administrator UX, Extended Enterprise Support, Classroom and Hybrid Program Support, Headless/Stateless Integration, Content Discovery and Curation, Adoption, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency. We also scored among the second highest in the Innovation, Roadmap and Partner Ecosystem criteria.

The report cites that LearnUpon is well suited for midmarket and growing firms, especially those with frontline workers.

LearnUpon's reference customers noted they "appreciated its responsive support and ability to respond to their business challenges".

"LearnUpon's core platform is well-designed and provides solid functionality for many core use cases, particularly in the midmarket where the vendor has historically had the most customers. It's particularly strong in classroom and hybrid learning, as well as extended enterprise, in addition to providing a strong mobile experience for deskless workers." The Forrester Wave: Learning Management Systems And Experience Platforms, Q1 2024

"We are immensely proud of LearnUpon's recognition in the Forrester Wave report as a solid foundational platform. As we move forward, our vision is to deepen our capabilities, automating personalized learning, leveraging generative AI and integrating learning to enhance the learner experience and our learning platform. We are dedicated to evolving our offerings to meet the expanding needs of our customers, and we're committed to integrating emerging technologies that connect learning outcomes to tangible business results." says Steve McCurry VP, Product at LearnUpon.

Read more on LearnUpon solutions here or to read the Forrester Wave: Learning Management Systems And Experience Platforms, Q1 2024 report, visit link to the report. The report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

