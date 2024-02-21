BlueConic recognized based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Market-leading customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that it has been recognized as the only Challenger in the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms. We believe this industry recognition marks a major milestone for CDPs and the maturity of the space on a global scale.

BlueConic differentiates from other vendors for its:

Privacy-by-design philosophy: Maintaining responsible data practices is essential for garnering consumer trust, but maintaining compliance with a patchwork of regulations is only getting more difficult. That's why BlueConic has been built with privacy at the forefront. The platform has been purposely designed to collect first-party data in ways that ensures it is unified, actionable, and privacy-compliant. Collecting and using data within the framework of privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA enables companies to build trust and deliver valuable customer experiences, while mitigating their consumer data risk at the same time.

Easy-to-use interface: To keep up with customers and market trends, customer-facing teams need the ability to directly access, analyze, and activate first-party data when and where they need it. With BlueConic's easy-to-use interface, these teams can effectively harness the full potential of first-party data to optimize customer experiences while reducing their reliance on external vendors, streamlining internal processes, and improving their agility in the process.

Data clean rooms capabilities: With third-party data deprecation and increasing privacy constraints from customers and regulators alike, companies are looking for ways to extend the value of their first-party data. BlueConic was the first customer data platform to offer a data clean room, enabling companies to facilitate second-party data sharing in a neutral, secure, and privacy-safe environment so they can build upon their valuable, consented first-party data.

"Companies across industries have unprecedented opportunities to collect customer data, but often struggle to derive meaningful insights or take effective actions based on that data, especially when it's housed in data warehouses and removed from the immediate customer experience," said Cory Munchbach, CEO of BlueConic. "Our comprehensive, purpose-built platform, coupled with an unparalleled customer experience, empowers our innovative customers to unlock a wealth of insights and act faster so they can achieve better returns on their data. We have, and always will, make both the operational efficiencies and performance success of marketers our north star."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant offers visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity, and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report can be downloaded here.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual- profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

