Step One Automotive Group: UKnightedXP and Forever Warriors Join Forces to Combat Military and Veteran Suicide

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / UKnightedXP and Forever Warriors, powered by Step One Automotive Group, will be at PENSACON to provide key insights Leveraging Gaming and Gaming Culture to support Military and Veteran Suicide Awareness and Prevention. Mental health challenges and high suicide rates among Veterans and Active Duty have raised alarms across the Department of Defense. Despite significant efforts, initiatives, and programs that have been developed and implemented to combat suicide, numbers continue to rise.

"Building community and facilitating the creation of meaningful connections with others provides 'pathways' for Military members and Veterans to connect with one another. The more of those that there are, especially if they are meaningful and relevant, the more chances and opportunities that exist to help them stay in the fight" said Mitch Reed, President, and CEO of UKnightedXP, "This is why gaming and gaming culture needs to be at the forefront of consideration for strategic planning. We are here to help lead this effort, which includes helping to inform our Enterprise leaders on how to build resiliency while facing an evolving peer threat." Tiffany Orner, Forever Warriors Military Engagement Manager, shared that "Forever Warriors is determined to be the change needed for our Military community. Gaming is an important part of life for many, if not most of our Military and Veteran community. It's time for us to meet our Military members where they are with humility and authenticity, engage with them here, where they feel most comfortable and appreciated."

UKnightedXP will host a panel on Feb 24th, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. CST on the 2nd floor at the Wright Place, 80 E Wright St, Pensacola, FL 32501. The panel will be focused on Leveraging Gaming and Gaming Culture to support Military and Veteran Suicide Awareness and Prevention. Featured panelists will include Executive leaders from Northwest Florida's Military installations. This panel will be hosted by Michele Reed, Associate Professor of Nursing at Northwest Florida State College. Michele is a career ICU Nurse, Military Spouse, and Mother. She has over 10 years of experience in critical care and is currently in graduate school at the University of West Florida. Panel discussion(s) will emphasize the importance of building community and family while leveraging gaming and gaming culture to help empower others, build resiliency, and create awareness in support of our Military, Veterans, families, and the community.

Established in 2021 by Step One Automotive Group, Forever Warriors is a private foundation dedicated to supporting our military members, veterans, and their families. Forever Warriors' mission is to provide and augment the tools necessary for success, not by changing the game but by enhancing the support network within the military community. Their organization highlights existing programs, brings awareness to resource gaps, and offers a comprehensive list of vetted, high-quality resources that serve as a safe haven for those who have and continue to serve.

