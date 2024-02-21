The "Poland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Poland was forecast to grow by 1.3% in real terms in 2023, owing to government efforts to increase investment in transport and energy infrastructure projects. In June 2023, the country received PLN4.4 billion ($906.8 million) in funding from the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to implement transport infrastructure projects. The funding will support 11 transport infrastructure projects, including three railroad projects, three multilateral projects, two maritime projects, two Polish-Ukrainian railroad and road projects, and the Rail Baltica project that connects Poland with the Baltic countries.

In another positive development, in August 2023, to develop the regional rail infrastructure, the Council of Ministers announced an investment of PLN198.5 billion ($40.9 billion) under the Polish National Railway Programme. However, subdued investor and consumer confidence, high interest rates and high construction costs are expected to continue to weigh on the industry's performance in 2023 and 2024. Thus, the Polish construction industry is forecast to decline by 1.1% in 2024. According to Eurostat, the average construction cost index registered a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 9.7% the first ten months of 2023, preceded by annual growth of 13.2% in 2022.

The construction industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.4% from 2025 to 2027, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects. The government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7% by 2030, compared to 2015 levels and net zero by 2050. To support this target, it is focusing on increasing the capacity of renewable energy across the country. Thus, in March 2023, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group announced a PLN29.1 billion ($6 billion) plan to finance projects in the transport and energy sectors.

Under the Kolej Plus program, the government plans to spend PLN6.6 billion ($1.7 billion) by 2028 to develop railway infrastructure in cities that currently do not have access to railway transport. Furthermore, the government is expected to increase investment in the energy sector over the medium to long term, to both support the development of renewable energy infrastructure in line with its RepowerEU commitments and to increase energy self-sufficiency following Russia's decision to cut gas exports to Poland.

