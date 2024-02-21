Interview Marks President Zelenskyy's First Sit-Down from the Frontlines Since the War Started in 2022

FOX News Channel's (FNC) chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report Bret Baier will present an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, February 22nd at 6 PM/ET from Ukraine.

Airing on Special Report, the interview will mark the first time Zelenskyy has been interviewed at the frontlines of combat since the war started on February 24, 2022. Taking place less than a mile and a half from Russian positions, Baier will speak with the president about the two-year anniversary of the war, the debate in Congress on additional funding to Ukraine and the latest developments in the ongoing conflict. He will also travel with the president as he receives a military briefing, presents medals to some of his troops and visits wounded soldiers in the hospital.

Additionally, Baier will spotlight the team of FOX News correspondents who have covered the war since the lead up to the invasion through today in which he will honor his colleagues Benjamin Hall, Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova who were hit by a Russian projectile while covering the start of the war. Tragically, the attack killed Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova while catastrophically injuring Hall.

On Friday, February 23rd, Special Report will present a segment documenting the impact of the war through interviews with Ukrainians on the ground. He will also feature what life is like in the war-torn country, with a focus on the capital city of Kyiv. Notably, Hall, along with Jerusalem-based correspondent Trey Yingst, will join Baier on Friday to discuss the challenges in covering the war in Ukraine and importance of on the ground reporting from conflict zones.

Throughout his 27-year tenure with the network, Baier has reported from 74 countries conducting numerous interviews with world leaders, sitting presidents, politicians and celebrities. Most recently he traveled to Saudi Arabia in September 2023 to interview Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which was followed by an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has previously interviewed President Zelenskyy multiple times since the Russian invasion including most recently in December 2023.

As chief political anchor, Baier has played a critical role in every major political event since he joined the network. Most recently, he co-anchored special coverage of the 2024 New Hampshire Primary and Iowa Caucuses alongside Martha MacCallum. In January 2024, he co-moderated three back-to-back town halls with MacCallum featuring 2024 GOP presidential candidates former President Donald Trump, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In August 2023, he co-moderated the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin alongside Martha MacCallum, which was watched by 13 million viewers, making it the highest-rated non-sports telecast of the year. Special Report averaged 2.1 million viewers in 2023, ranking among the top five programs in cable news.

