Amazon and Discovery Education Partner To Help Students Explore Cutting-Edge Careers and Technology

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Amazon and Discovery Education today announced a new partnership bringing Amazon Career Tours to classrooms nationwide. Amazon Career Tours offers free and interactive resources aligned to learning standards exploring the cutting-edge careers of the future by showcasing the innovative people and technology behind Amazon's innovations.

Designed for students in grades K-12, Amazon Career Tours features comprehensive educator resources and ready-to-use (RTU) activities. Current RTUs include:

Space Innovation Tour: Students explore NASA's Orion spacecraft used in the Artemis I test flight and learn about the many careers necessary to advance the space program. In this RTU, students meet with professionals from Amazon Future Engineer, Lockheed Martin, and Cisco as they develop the next phase in human space exploration.

Robotics Fulfillment Center Tour: Educators take students on a virtual tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center and discover how humans and robots are working together to ensure that the products purchased online reach their final destinations efficiently and without damage. The interactive tour offers a standards-aligned look at the careers available in robotics and fulfillment.

AWS Data Center Tour - Uncovering Cloud Computing: Students tour an AWS data center to learn from the ground up how the cloud is built, maintained, and connected to billions of devices and people every single day.

AWS Data Center Tour - Keeping Data Safe: Students learn from cybersecurity experts, engineers, and other STEM experts to discover how big data keeps people and the planet safe.

Amazon Career Tours features additional resources to ensure lasting learning, including a key student learning guide that aids educators in navigating the career tours and explains key terms and ideas, and a student note catcher that captures the essential learnings of each activity. Accompanying educator guides feature materials such as background information, activities, and check-ins to make it simple for educators to incorporate the content into any lesson plan or learning environment.

"This current generation of K-12 students will soon enter a fast-changing workforce in need of innovative thinkers. Now is the time to help young people explore and prepare for how next-gen technologies will create new and enhance existing roles in the workplace of tomorrow," said Victor Reinoso, Global Director of Education Philanthropy at Amazon.

Amazon Career Tours are available through, Amazon Future Engineer, a global childhood-to-career STEM education program that provides all young people the opportunity to explore their potential. Learn more about Amazon Future Engineer at amazoncareertours.discoveryeducation.com or within Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"We're proud to partner with Amazon to provide transformative resources that support lifelong success. By taking students behind-the-scenes of technology, they can see their future role in it," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Education Partnerships at Discovery Education.

About Amazon Future Engineer

Amazon Future Engineer is a childhood-to-career computer science education program intended to inspire and educate millions of students from historically underrepresented communities globally, including millions of students in the U.S. each year. Students explore computer science through school curriculum and project-based learning, using code to make music, program robots, and solve problems. Additionally, each year Amazon Future Engineer awards hundreds of students with four-year, up to $40,000 scholarships and paid industry internships to promote diversity and inclusion in the field. The program is currently available in Canada, France, Germany, India, the UK and U.S. For more information, visit amazonfutureengineer.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

