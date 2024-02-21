Regulatory News:

The Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) aims to build on its expertise in the high-end cooking equipment segment and continue its growth in professional and semi-professional markets.

Sofilac is a family-owned French group, majority-held by the members of the Augagneur family. It designs, manufactures and markets cooking equipment for high-end semi-professional (Lacanche brand) and professional (especially with the Charvet brand) customers. Lacanche, a Living Heritage Company, and Charvet offer exceptional, timeless and durable products based on unique know-how. Leveraging its iconic brands, Groupe Sofilac meets the needs of professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts, enabling them to express their talents.

This acquisition will enable Groupe SEB to strengthen its presence in the cooking equipment segment by rounding out its existing high-end brand offering (Krampouz, Forge Adour, WMF, All-Clad, and Lagostina). Simultaneously, it will fuel Groupe SEB's ambition to become the reference in professional and semi-professional equipment markets, which are expanding and profitable, with complementary brands, products and distribution channels.

This transaction, expected to be completed in April 2024, is conditioned in particular on informing and consulting employee representative bodies within certain Groupe Sofilac companies.

LACANCHE, equipment inspired by the kitchens of the highest-ranked chefs

Manufactured for several centuries in the Burgundy village of the same name, with its history closely associated with metalwork, Lacanche cooking equipment and ranges honor French culinary tradition. A wide range of options and finishes make each "gastronomic piano" a unique object.

True to its original values, this family-owned company combines passion, innovation and savoir-faire. Recognized as a "Living Heritage Company", it pays close attention to the noble materials and components, as well as the quality of its signature enamel shades on its equipment.

CHARVET, the "3-star" range

Since 1934, Charvet has been designing and manufacturing professional cooking equipment, particularly for the kitchens of top chefs. Numerous Michelin-starred chefs and gourmet establishments in France and around the world are equipped with the brand's pianos: whether it's the kitchen of Michelin-starred Chef David Gallienne at Le Jardin des Plumes in Giverny, France, the kitchen of Michelin-starred Chef Nicolas Sale at MIN de Rungis, or Chef Sebastien Lepinoy's Les Amis restaurant in Singapore, awarded 3 Michelin stars and ranked among the 100 best restaurants in the world.

Charvet brand is also recognized for the high quality and reliability of its equipment by catering establishments.

AMBASSADE DE BOURGOGNE, AIR'T and OPEN'COOK, excellence from Burgundy

Designed and manufactured on the Lacanche site, in the heart of Burgundy, the historic cradle of Groupe SEB, the Ambassade de Bourgogne, Air'T and Open Cook ranges represent French expertise and excellence. Local manufacturing, to which Groupe SEB is firmly committed, is a guarantee of quality, reliability and durability.

This diversified brand portfolio covers a complete range of cooking equipment for restaurant professionals, small and mid-sized communities and caterers: from ovens to professional baking and regenerating ovens, not forgetting outdoor cooking equipment.

About Groupe Sofilac:

- Created at the end of the XVIIIth century in Lacanche (France)

- €62m sales in 2023

- Present in more than 45 countries worldwide, 1/3 of sales generated from export markets

- 360 employees

- Brands: Lacanche, Charvet, Ambassade de Bourgogne, Air'T, Open Cook

Next key dates 2024 April 25 after market closes Q1 2024 sales and financial data May 23 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting July 25 before market opens H1 2024 sales and results October 24 | after market closes 9-month 2024 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

