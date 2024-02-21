Star Staffing Announces New Leadership for All Female Executive Team

Expands Presence in Food & Beverage, Manufacturing & Distribution Industries

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / With record growth, Star Staffing announces the expansion of its leadership team with five new management leads to continue its legacy leading the employment industry. Star is one of the region's fastest-growing staffing firms - Forbes Ranked America's Best Recruiting & Temporary Staffing firm - with offices throughout the North Bay Area, Napa/Sonoma, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Central Valley, Stanislaus, and Solano Counties. "Serving client needs is one of our foremost goals and is why we've grown exponentially over the last 25 years. We are thrilled to have these diverse and talented, driven women to continue to elevate our success and growth," says CEO Lisa Lichty. "We are proud to continue to achieve our goals of expansion and personally serving local area businesses." Star is celebrating eight years in Sacramento, its 2nd largest branch, and seeing rapid growth with its newest branch in Modesto. Find more information about innovative staffing solutions at https://www.starhr.com/ or call 707-762-4447.

Star Staffing

The New Leadership Team:

Jennifer Dutro, Vice President - With 25 years of staffing experience, Dutro has led large teams at highly respected staffing firms, managing 12 offices and 11 onsite locations throughout Northern and Central California. She brings a deep understanding of the specific needs of the industry and has also managed teams in the Nevada market, with offices in Reno and Carson City, including launching a large staffing branch in Las Vegas.

"I chose Star because of their reputation in the community - also because it's a certified women-owned business, with consistent year-over-year growth. I'm excited to work with the amazing teams and continue to work in and serve the community I've been a part of for the past 25 years. This is an exciting time to be part of Star Staffing!"

Dawn Beckwith, Area Director - Beckwith brings more than 25 years of experience to oversee Star's Eastern Region of Sacramento and Modesto. Her unique expertise is focused on the vital positions within the food & beverage and manufacturing industries. Entering the staffing industry "back when we used the phone book to gain leads," she worked her way up through recruiter, sales, and leadership positions. She spent the last decade as market vice president for a large renowned California firm, overseeing seven Northern California branches with a market size of $45 million and more than 1,000 associates on-assignment.

"Star has always had a terrific reputation as a strong competitor. I was attracted by the fact that Star is proudly women-owned and run and that the North Bay Business Journal named it one of the best places to work for the past 11 years," says Beckwith. "I am excited to scale Star to the next level of growth."

Rachel MacNeil, Director of Business Solutions

MacNeil has worked in a wide variety of management positions (including at Star and other leading staffing firms). She returns now to focus on building Star's technology automation and efficiencies, bringing more than 24 years in the industry in operations, product support and more. "I'm excited to be part of Star - we are empowered to think beyond the box and innovate solutions to grow the company," she says. MacNeil employs big-picture thinking to her planning and problem resolution - she quotes Wayne Gretzky, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."

Amy Kingma, Director of Client Success

Throughout her 27-year staffing career, Kingma has managed multiple teams across the West Coast. She explains, "I have supported clients from Health Care to Direct Sales and pretty much everything in between. I'm excited to be part of a growing organization and use my client implementation skills that focus on developing programs with repeatable processes." Favorite quote, Babe Ruth, "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game."

Teresa Castillo Medina, Area Director, North Bay

Medina has proudly served at Star for over 16 years, including as a staff recruiting specialist, and branch manager working her way up to her new leadership position. She is a Latino Business Leadership Awards winner. "At Star, I've been empowered to build my skills as an industry leader," Medina says. "I believe taking chances is important; raise your personal bar, never settle, and have a strong support system around you at all times."

Contact Information

Ciera Pratt

Senior Marketing Manager

ciera@starhr.com

707-762-4447

SOURCE: Star Staffing

