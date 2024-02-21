Elevating UK Podcast Excellence: Evergreen Podcasts Teams Up With Crowd Network

Crossing Continents: Evergreen Podcasts and Crowd Network Collaborate to Bring Dynamic UK Shows to Global Audiences

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) proudly announces a partnership with Crowd Network, an independent podcast network based in the UK and renowned for unforgettable stories and personalities. Evergreen introduces outstanding shows from Crowd Network, notably, We Didn't Start The Fire, a pop culture history podcast inspired by Billy Joel's song.



"We are inspired to be working with Crowd Network," says Michael C. DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "This alliance underscores both organization's commitment to fostering global connections within the podcasting industry, amplifying diverse narratives across continents."

Mike Carr, CEO of Crowd Network added, "Evergreen has a great reputation in the North American market - we were looking for an ambitious and creative partner to take our US focused content to a wider audience. We are very impressed with the monetisation and marketing strategy the Evergreen team put together and look forward to a successful partnership."

Crowd Network enriches Evergreen's portfolio with the following eight shows:

We Didn't Start The Fire: Co-hosted by Katie Puckrik and Tom Fordyce, each episode delves into a historical event inspired by a lyric from the song with input from historians, eyewitnesses, and mega-fans.

Death of a Rock Star: Powerful, poignant, and raw stories of music legends from Kurt Cobain to Whitney Houston. The series explores the legacy of influential figures.

Death of a Film Star: A follow-up to Death of Rock Star, this series delves into the lives of film icons like Heath Ledger, Chadwick Boseman, and James Dean.

Death of a Sports Star: Unforgettable and tragic stories of sports superstars like Kobe Bryant and Ayrton Senna. The series reflects on their meteoric rise, fall, and the impact on fans.

American Vigilante: True crime with a twist, exploring the complex life of the American Vigilante who delivers justice beyond the law.

Murder in House Two: The inside story of the Haditha Massacre reveals the truth about a dark chapter in US military history.

Dot Com: A documentary series lifting the veil on the faces of the internet, exploring the complex universe of Wikipedia, Reddit, and cybercrime.

Eliza: A Robot Story: A dark, science fiction fairytale about a sentient robot exploring themes of love, control, and survival.

Evergreen celebrates this strategic partnership as a milestone, promising an enriched podcasting experience for audiences worldwide. Through Evergreen's role as a dedicated sales and marketing partner for Crowd Network in North America, the collaboration opens new avenues for American brands to connect with international audiences.

Press inquiries: For interviews with Evergreen Podcasts or Crowd Network, please contact Samantha Maloy.

About Crowd Network

Crowd Network is an independent podcast network that specializes in unforgettable stories and personalities. Crowd Network exists to bring people together and create share-worthy conversations. Crowd Network is proud to be based in Manchester and works worldwide, covering genres of history, politics, fiction, lifestyle, culture, and sport. Crowd Network has created original documentaries like the Secret History of Flight 149. We are welcoming, inclusive, and collaborative. For more information, visit crowdnetwork.co.uk.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

