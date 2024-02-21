Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman: World-Leading Schizophrenia Expert Dr. Jeffrey A. Lieberman Unravels the Mysteries of Schizophrenia on The People's Pharmacy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Millions of Americans live with schizophrenia, a complex and long misunderstood behavioral brain disorder. Yet, today's medical advancements offer not only effective treatment, but also the potential for early intervention and prevention.

World-leading schizophrenia expert Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D. joins Joe and Terry Graedon on The People's Pharmacy , a nationally-syndicated NPR co-sponsored radio show, to shed light on this long misunderstood, highly stigmatized brain disorder, which affects 3 million U.S. adults and 20 million people worldwide. The podcast episode of Show 1373: Malady of the Mind is now available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , iHeartRadio , Google Podcasts and more.

Renowned psychiatrist, clinical neuroscientist, and best-selling author, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman's groundbreaking research on the neurobiology and pharmacology of behavioral brain disorders has advanced our understanding and treatment of mental illness, and pioneered a transformative strategy for the early detection and prevention of schizophrenia. His 2023 book, Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention , which has been heralded as "the most important book about schizophrenia in decades, and perhaps ever," will be released in paperback on April 23, 2024.

During this important episode of The People's Pharmacy, Dr. Lieberman delves into key facets of schizophrenia, from its causation, to early signs and symptoms, the importance of early diagnosis, best treatment strategies, and more:

Early Signs & Symptoms: Dr. Lieberman will explore the early signs of schizophrenia, helping listeners recognize potential indicators in themselves or loved ones.

The Importance of Early Intervention: Schizophrenia is a progressive disease that can cause brain volume loss over time - but if caught early, proper medication can substantially reduce or even prevent the recurrence of symptoms associated with schizophrenia.

Effective Treatment Model: Medication is essential for treating schizophrenia, but is not enough on its own. Dr. Lieberman explains the key components of the most effective treatment model, such as ongoing coordinated care and social services, empowering listeners to advocate for themselves or their loved ones.

A Growing Concern: Dr. Lieberman sheds light on the rising prevalence of schizophrenia, both in the U.S. and globally, fueled by the growing availability and use of recreational drugs, particularly high-potency cannabis products, emphasizing the urgency of understanding and addressing the disease.

Dr. Lieberman sheds light on the rising prevalence of schizophrenia, both in the U.S. and globally, fueled by the growing availability and use of recreational drugs, particularly high-potency cannabis products, emphasizing the urgency of understanding and addressing the disease. Hope on the Horizon: Dr. Lieberman discusses the progress we've made in early detection, as well as the potential for preventive intervention amongst patients at clinical high risk of developing schizophrenia.

This interview on The People's Pharmacy promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in understanding schizophrenia, its impact, and the groundbreaking advancements offering hope for better diagnosis, treatment, and ultimately, prevention.

For more information about Dr. Lieberman and his work, please visit jeffreyliebermanmd.com .

About Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D.

Over his 40-year career, world renowned psychiatrist and best-selling author Dr. Jeffrey A. Lieberman's groundbreaking research on the neurobiology and pharmacology of behavioral brain disorders has advanced our understanding and treatment of mental illness, and pioneered a transformative strategy for the early detection and prevention of schizophrenia. Dr. Lieberman is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and recipient of the Lieber Prize for Schizophrenia Research from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the American Psychiatric Association's Adolf Meyer Award, and the Research Award from the National Alliance of Mental Illness, among others. A frequent public spokesperson on mental illness and psychiatry, Dr. Lieberman has contributed to health care policy and federal legislation - including the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and the Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act-to improve access and quality of mental health care while reducing the stigma associated with mental illness. He is the author of Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention and Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry , which became the basis for the four-part PBS series, Mysteries of Mental Illness . To learn more, visit www.jeffreyliebermanmd.com .

About The People's Pharmacy with Joe and Terry Graedon

Produced in the studios of WUNC North Carolina Public Radio, The People's Pharmacy is an NPR co-sponsored and nationally-syndicated radio show and podcast hosted by pharmacologist Joe Graedon and medical anthropologist Terry Graedon. Each week, the Graedons bring listeners the latest medical advances, and speak with leading experts about their research on health related topics, from vitamins, herbs, and home remedies to the pros and cons of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. The award-winning radio show is heard by 200,000 listeners on 200 public radio stations nationwide . Find new episodes of The People's Pharmacy podcast each week on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , iHeartRadio , Google Podcasts , TuneIn , and more.

The People's Pharmacy radio show airs Saturdays and Sundays at 7 a.m. ET. Find a local radio station here or listen to the live stream at wunc.org.

Contact:

Tom La Vecchia, MBA

M: 908-591-1490

press@jeffreyliebermanmd.com

SOURCE: Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman

View the original press release on accesswire.com