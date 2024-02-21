Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 février/February 2024) - Gama Explorations Inc. (GAMA) has announced a name and symbol change to Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. (BBRD)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on February 26, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on February 23, 2024 Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Gama Explorations Inc. (GAMA) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. (BBRD)

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 février 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 23 février 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 26 février/February 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : GAMA New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : BBRD New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 09228M 10 8 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 09228M 10 8 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 36459L103/CA36459L1031

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)