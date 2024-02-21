Anzeige
WKN: A0YJ1X | ISIN: US68417L1070
NASDAQ
21.02.24
15:30 Uhr
44,860 US-Dollar
+0,510
+1,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 22:14
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / On February 15, 2024, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a $0.23 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 4, 2024.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.

Contact Info:

Candice Varetoni Marketing Officer 845-341-5000

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
