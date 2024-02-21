Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results on February 26, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and a webcast to discuss the financial results on February 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. CDT Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2968/49907 U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-545-0523 International Dial-In: 973-528-0016 Conference ID: 699212

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Tuesday, March 12, 2024. To access the replay, please call 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 49907. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact:

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance

Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com

SOURCE: Dril-Quip, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com