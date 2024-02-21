Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY ) ( FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company") applauds the British Columbia Naturopathic Doctors (BCND) Association for its proactive stance on advancing prescription powers for naturopathic doctors in British Columbia. This initiative marks a crucial step towards integrating safer supply and medication-assisted treatments for substance-use disorders, highlighting the potential for naturopathic doctors to play a vital role in the response to this public health emergency.

Safe Supply is at the forefront of this movement, engaging in active discussions with several clinics across British Columbia and Ontario. The Company is strategically positioning itself as the preferred supplier in anticipation of the expansion of prescribing powers within the naturopathic community. Furthermore, Safe Supply is exploring opportunities for clinic roll-ups and acquisitions, aiming to enhance its ecosystem and bolster its commitment to addressing the toxic drug crisis effectively.

The B.C. Naturopathic Doctors Association has reported significant interest in the topic among its members, with over 250 naturopathic doctors enrolling in a provincial education and training program to prescribe medications commonly used for opioid use disorder, such as methadone. This initiative reflects the community's dedication to being part of a comprehensive solution to the crisis. To date, fifty members across thirty communities have commenced their training, underscoring the urgency and commitment of the naturopathic profession to contribute meaningfully to this public health challenge.

In response to this initiative, Vanessa Lindsay, BCND President, has reached out to the B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, advocating for the necessary changes to allow naturopathic doctors to prescribe medications for substance-use disorders. This proposal has been forwarded to Health Minister Adrian Dix, indicating a positive step towards legislative and regulatory support for this critical issue.

Recent studies, including a population-level evaluation published in the British Medical Journal, have demonstrated the efficacy of prescribing pharmaceutical alternatives to illicit drugs in reducing overdose deaths and related harms. Despite the clear benefits, access to these prescriptions remains limited, with a vast majority of individuals who use illicit drugs in B.C. unable to access prescribed alternatives.

Safe Supply is committed to being an integral part of the solution, working closely with healthcare providers, clinics, and regulatory bodies to expand access to safer supply options. As the discussion progresses, Safe Supply remains dedicated to supporting efforts that lead to tangible changes in policy and practice, ultimately contributing to the health and well-being of communities across British Columbia and Ontario.

Safety Strips Stake Acquisition

Safe Supply also provides more details about its recently announced acquisition of a 7% interest in Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips"), the pioneering harm reduction company (see Press Release dated February 8, 2024).

Safe Supply Streaming will acquire a seven percent (7%) equity interest in Safety Strips Tech Corp. for $50,000 cash and three million (3,000,000) common shares in Safe Supply for a total value of $300,000 (C$0.10 per share) to compensate for the minority interest acquisition of Safety Strips Tech Corp.

The CEO of Safe Supply, Bill Panagiotakopoulos, independently owns approximately 4,000,000 shares or 7.5% of Safety Strips Tech Corp.

Safe Supply's access to Safety Strip's founder round underscores the tangible value Safe Supply provides to companies emerging to tackle the opioid crisis. It showcases Safe Supply's proprietary model of incubating, accelerating & partnering with companies to earn significant equity stakes in companies with significant prospects which is reflective in Safe Supply being awarded the opportunity to invest in Safety Strips at $5 million valuation, a company that is led by a serial entrepreneur and former public co-CEO, with a distribution agreement with a USA and active discussions with retailers.

As the fentanyl crisis continues to widen, Safety Strips is well positioned to lead in the development of harm reduction technologies. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in addressing the escalating overdose crisis, positioning Safe Supply Streaming at the forefront of the emerging medical testing market.

About Safe Supply

Safe Supply Streaming is a public company committed to improving public health outcomes through strategic investments in harm reduction and medical technology. With a focus on innovative solutions and partnerships, Safe Supply Streaming aims to address critical health crises and offer meaningful, life-saving interventions.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

