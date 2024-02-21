Diné Development Corporation : DDC Announces New Board of Directors

WINDOW ROCK, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Mark Freeland, Sam Rosenfeld, and Brad Preber. The new members bring a wealth of experience in Navajo government, risk management, and finance industries to oversee DDC's strategy and governance.

"As we embark on our twentieth year as an organization, it is a pivotal time to welcome refreshed perspectives to our growth initiatives," stated DDC CEO, Austin Tsosie. "Our new members strengthen our Navajo, financial, and compliance expertise to usher in the next tier of excellence, innovation, and expansion in support of our customers, the Navajo Nation, and communities we serve."

Mark Freeland is a former Council Delegate of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, the legislative branch of the Navajo Nation Government. In this role, he served on the Council's Resources and Development Committee (RDC) regulating authority of the Navajo Nation's environmental and cultural resources, economic development, and other areas vital to Tribal sustainability. Mr. Freeland formerly served as Executive Staff Assistant for the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President and is currently pursuing an MBA from the University of New Mexico.

Sam Rosenfeld is the Managing Director of SR Advisory, a private advisory firm offering bespoke consulting to a variety of clients. He also serves as the Managing Director of Cenerus providing financial and infrastructure management services delivering efficiency, transparency, and flexibility of financial operations. Prior to his current roles, he led organizations that delivered political and operational risk management and asset management in the international defense sector.

He holds an Australian Financial Services License; MBA from Wharton Business School; MSc in Risk, Crisis, and Disaster Management; and BA in International Relations and Strategic Studies from the University of Leicester. Mr. Rosenfeld is published by the Wharton Financial Institution Center, volunteers through international organizations as a mentor to emerging market entrepreneurs, and advises technology start-ups and funds.

Bradley (Brad) J. Preber is the former CEO and Chairman of the Board of Grant Thornton (GTUS), one of the largest audit, tax, and advisory services firms in the U.S. and largest member firm of Grant Thornton International, one of six global networks. Prior to joining GTUS, Brad worked for Touche Ross & Co. and Arthur Andersen serving as an Audit and Advisory Partner. During his tenure at GTUS, Brad served on the Board of Directors for various GTUS sectors and the Center for Audit Quality leading the Anti-Fraud Work Group. Brad is currently a Trustee for the University of New Mexico Foundation and serves on the Board of The Plaza Group.

He holds a BBA from the University of New Mexico where he was inducted into the Robert O. Anderson School of Management Hall of Fame. Brad held certifications including CPA, CGMA, CFF, CFE, and CCA and was qualified as a financial expert under SEC rules. Brad is an esteemed financial communications author and data analytics co-author.

