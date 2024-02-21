Armada Supply Chain Solutions Announces Expansion With New Facility in Flower Mound, TX

Armada Supply Chain Solutions Opens Dallas Supply Chain Hub Center

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Armada, a leading logistics solutions provider to the food industry, is pleased to announce the official opening of their new warehouse facility located at 101 Enterprise Drive in Flower Mound, Texas. This new Hub will enable Armada's business expansion to better serve clients, the marketplace, and boost efficiency and capacity for the company. A massive 465,000-square-foot, three-temperature-zone building, this state-of-the-art Hub has all the attributes necessary to support Armada's growing business.

Armada's CEO, John Burke, shares, "The opening of our new Dallas Hub Center marks years of strategy, planning, and hard work. We continue to invest in infrastructure, and while the Dallas Hub is a physical space, it is also a symbol of our commitment to innovation and growth in our industry. The strength of Armada and our team will provide our existing and future clients with the necessary framework to flourish."

The facility comprises 357,069 square feet of ambient space, serviced by 72 dock doors. The temperature-controlled capacity includes 33,678 square feet of refrigerated space and a 54,630-square-foot freezer supported by a 16,723-square-foot cool dock and 16 dock doors. The building is food-grade and Merieux NutriSciences approved. Armada deployed Kargo optical reader verification for shipping and receiving and a narrow-aisle facility layout to maximize efficiencies.

The Dallas Hub complements Armada's existing, similar-sized facilities in Greencastle, PA, Romeoville, IL, and East Point, GA, and represents an important milestone as Armada looks to provide greater flexibility and reliability for their clients. The operation brings 70 new jobs to the region.

