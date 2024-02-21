Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to provide the following fourth quarter operating results and annual reserves summary to shareholders. Gear's Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available for review on Gear's website at www.gearenergy.com and on www.sedarplus.ca.



Three months ended Year ended (Cdn$ thousands, except per share, share and per boe amounts) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 FINANCIAL









Funds from operations (1) 16,717 18,676 20,978 67,815 93,772 Per boe 30.28 35.27 41.38 32.03 44.77 Per weighted average basic share 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.26 0.36 Cash flows from operating activities 17,813 18,565 17,532 63,589 89,769 Per boe 32.27 35.06 34.58 30.03 42.85 Per weighted average basic share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.24 0.35 Net (loss) income (7,104) 27,695 8,150 8,586 74,981 Per weighted average basic share (0.03) 0.11 0.03 0.03 0.29 Capital expenditures 10,751 18,899 12,008 48,121 50,549 Decommissioning liabilities settled- Gear 2,560 1,417 2,202 6,115 6,288 Decommissioning liabilities settled- Government (2) - 532 - 37 1,215 Net debt (1) (14,099) (2,220) (13,297) (14,099) (2,220) Dividends declared and paid 3,934 7,795 5,243 24,852 18,156 Dividends declared and paid per share 0.015 0.030 0.020 0.095 0.070 Weighted average shares, basic (thousands) 262,247 259,908 262,139 261,725 259,791 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 262,250 260,693 262,220 262,250 260,693











OPERATING









Production









Heavy oil (bbl/d) 2,937 2,772 2,601 2,743 2,760 Light and medium oil (bbl/d) 1,920 1,835 1,890 1,952 1,842 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 327 299 233 283 283 Natural gas (mcf/d) 4,893 5,091 4,720 4,938 5,124 Total (boe/d) 6,000 5,755 5,511 5,801 5,739











Average prices









Heavy oil ($/bbl) 70.74 69.72 89.65 72.60 92.80 Light and medium oil ($/bbl) 91.01 103.62 102.43 93.63 114.67 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 44.44 58.48 46.53 45.55 63.38 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.21 5.11 2.64 2.56 5.41











Netback ($/boe)









Petroleum and natural gas sales 67.98 74.19 81.67 70.23 89.40 Royalties (10.11) (10.40) (9.74) (8.92) (11.89) Operating costs (21.52) (21.55) (23.57) (22.25) (21.10) Transportation costs (3.48) (4.03) (3.28) (3.69) (3.67) Operating netback (1) 32.87 38.21 45.08 35.37 52.74 Realized risk management gain (loss) 1.24 - 1.00 1.12 (4.18) General and administrative (2.70) (2.62) (3.45) (3.40) (3.39) Interest and other (1.13) (0.32) (1.25) (1.06) (0.40)















(1) Funds from operations, net debt and operating netback do not have any standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, where applicable, see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release.

(2) Decommissioning liabilities settled by the federal government's Site Rehabilitation Program, which ended during 2023.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to present the following results for 2023. It was a volatile year with WTI oil prices oscillating by almost US$30 per barrel, from the mid US$60's to the mid US$90's and then back down again. Heavy oil prices were also not immune to volatility, with the WCS differential ranging between a discount of approximately US$11 per barrel up to US$29 per barrel. Despite this volatility, Gear was able to deliver strong returns to shareholders, execute an efficient 2023 capital program, and maintain stable production and bank debt while adding Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves at a finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") cost of $17.36 per boe, yielding a competitive 2023 PDP recycle ratio of 2.0 times.

Now as we move into 2024, the team are excited to continue working on delivering similar results. With the Strategic Repositioning Process behind us, we are ready to focus on continued success with core area drilling, water flood expansions, further de-risking and expansion of new drilling inventory and incremental returns to shareholders.

2023 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Generated $67.8 million of funds from operations ("FFO") or $32.03 per boe, the third highest ever achieved. The FFO was a 28 per cent decrease from 2022 as a result of weaker pricing with revenue averaging $70.23 per boe for the year and the WTI oil benchmark price averaging US$77.62 per barrel compared to US$94.23 per barrel in 2022.

Delivered production of 5,801 boe per day for 2023, a one per cent increase from 2022 and unchanged on a per debt adjusted ("DA") share basis.

Distributed almost $24.9 Million in dividends to shareholders during 2023, representing $0.095 per share, or an annual yield of almost 15 per cent relative to the year-end market capitalization. Total dividends since inception are now $45.6 million, or $0.175 per share including the February 2024 declared amount.

Invested $48.1 million to drill 14 gross (14 net) wells, installed and optimized multiple waterflood projects, completed various recompletion opportunities and funded other corporate capital.

Dedicated $6.1 million to the reduction of decommissioning activities resulting in 79 gross (76.3 net) wells being abandoned and 34 gross (34 net) wells being reclaimed throughout the year. Gear's decommissioning liability fell seven per cent from $71.4 million at the end of 2022 to $66.1 million at the end of 2023.

Maintained a strong balance sheet, with exit net debt of $14.1 million and annual net debt to FFO ratio of 0.2 times.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 6,000 boe per day, a nine per cent increase from the third quarter production of 5,511 boe per day. The increase is attributed to new production from Gear's second half 2023 successful drilling program.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Gear drilled two gross (two net) light oil multistage fractured wells in Tableland, Saskatchewan. In total, Gear incurred $10.8 million of capital expenditures for the quarter. Approximately $0.7 million of capital was incurred for pre-spending for Gear's 2024 capital program.

FFO for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.7 million, a decrease of 20 per cent from the third quarter of 2023 as a result of lower commodity prices, partially offset by higher production. Fourth quarter realized prices decreased to $67.98 per boe from $81.67 per boe in the third quarter of 2023. Lower commodity prices were primarily driven by a decrease in the WTI benchmark oil price which averaged US$78.32 per barrel in the fourth quarter and wider WCS heavy oil differentials, which averaged US$21.86 per barrel in the fourth quarter. The outlook for WCS differentials has begun to improve through the first quarter and look to narrow further with the expectation that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will be commissioned in 2024.

2023 YEAR END RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS

Gear achieved the following reserves highlights through 2023 activity, compared to 2022 results including full corporate abandonment and reclamation obligation ("ARO") costs.

Proved Developed Producing ("PDP")

2.73 MMboe of additions.

Reserves increased six per cent, four per cent per DA share. (1)

Reserves value on a Before Tax 10 per cent discounted basis ("BT10") increased four per cent, two per cent on a per DA share basis.(1)

Replaced 129 per cent of 2023 annual production.

Finding and development ("F&D") costs and FD&A costs (1) of $16.33/boe and 17.36/boe, respectively, including change in Future Development Capital ("FDC").

Recycle ratio(1) of 2.0x based on 2023 operating netback(1) of $35.37/boe (before hedging).

Total Proved ("TP")

2.29 MMboe of additions.

Reserves increased one per cent, one per cent decrease per DA share. (1)

Reserves value BT10 decreased four per cent and decreased six per cent on a per DA share basis.(1)

Replaced 108 per cent of 2023 annual production.

F&D and FD&A cost (1) of $18.90/boe and $19.95/boe, respectively, including change in FDC.

Recycle ratio(1) of 1.8x.

Total Proved plus Probable ("P+P")

2.10 MMboe of additions.

Reserves were unchanged and decreased two per cent per DA share. (1)

Reserves value BT10 decreased six per cent and decreased eight per cent on a per DA share basis.(1)

Replaced 99 per cent of 2023 annual production.

F&D and FD&A cost (1) of $19.94/boe and $22.67/boe, respectively, including change in FDC.

Recycle ratio(1) of 1.6x.

The 2023 capital program was limited but very successful in delivering new wells that met or exceeded expectations. Reserves additions across all categories were achieved primarily through a combination of the following:

Successful new drilling in Wildmere, Soda Lake, Celtic, Provost, Hoosier and Tableland.

Base performance revisions in Paradise Hill, Wildmere and Wilson Creek.

Recognition of waterflood implementation and/or response in Chigwell, Wildmere, Wilson Creek, Killam, Provost, and Maidstone.

Economic factors as a percentage of annual reserves additions were two per cent, 12 per cent and 24 per cent for PDP, TP and P+P values, respectively.

Management's annual estimate of future potential drilling locations increased 33 per cent from year-end 2022 to 447 un-risked net locations as a result of land purchases in Cold Lake and Soda Lake, drilling to derisk new inventory at Celtic and Soda Lake, and the continuous high grading of future inventory through increased use of multi-laterals. The Sproule (as defined below) evaluation currently recognizes 94 net locations in the TP category and 148 in the P+P category. These booked locations represent 21 and 33 per cent of management's estimates, respectively. The 148 net booked P+P locations include 25 multi-lateral horizontals, 108 single lateral horizontals and 15 vertical wells.

Utilizing the evaluator average price forecast at January 1, 2024, Gear maintained 2023 Net Asset Values ("NAV") (2) close to year end 2022 figures with the weaker future price outlook offset by higher reserves. The new NAV (2) amounts are $0.75/share PDP, $1.04/share TP and $1.66/share P+P, all above the current share price trading range. Additional NAV values at various flat price scenarios and discount rates are highlighted within.

Significantly increased the amount of reserves supported by water flooding to 32 per cent of total PDP bookings, supporting a record high PDP Reserves Life Index ("RLI") (3), now sitting comfortably at 5.3 years. TP RLI (3) is 8.0 years P+P RLI (3) is 11.0 years, both also record highs.

Corporate liquids weighting increased to 87 per cent from 85 per cent for the P+P reserves case. Heavy oil increased by one per cent while gas decreased by one per cent. Corporate P+P reserves product mix remained relatively unchanged from the prior year with reserves consisting of 43 per cent heavy oil, 39 per cent light and medium oil, 5 per cent natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and 13 per cent gas.

(1) FD&A cost, F&D cost, reserves per DA share, reserves value BT10 per DA share, recycle ratio and operating netback are oil and gas metrics that do not have any standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP ratios and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures see "Efficiency Ratios", "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" and "Oil and Gas Metrics" in this press release.

(2) NAV is a supplementary financial measure. See "Efficiency Ratios", "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" and "Oil and Gas Metrics" in this press release for an explanation of the composition of this supplementary financial measure.

(3) RLI is an oil and gas metric that does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to this measure see "Oil and Gas Metrics" in this press release.

2024 OUTLOOK

After several years of consultation, planning and construction, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is set to be operational in 2024. The pipeline will positively impact the Canadian energy industry, adding 590,000 barrels of oil per day or approximately 17 per cent additional export capacity and providing a new market for Canadian oil. The expected tangible benefit will be through both a lower discount for realized Canadian oil prices relative to world oil market prices, a reduction in historical punitive differentials for heavy crude, and the ability to export greater amounts of Canadian crude oil. Gear intends to take advantage of this forecasted price improvement by investing in further production growth opportunities throughout the year.

GUIDANCE





2024 Guidance 2023 Guidance 2023 Actuals Annual production (boe/d)

6,000 5,700 - 5,900 5,801 Heavy oil weighting (%)

51 49 47 Light oil, medium oil and NGLs weighting (%)

37 37 39 Royalty rate (%)

12 13 13 Operating and transportation costs ($/boe)

24.70 25.00 25.94 General and administrative expense ($/boe)

3.20 3.50 3.40 Interest and other expense ($/boe)

0.50 1.00 1.06 Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions)(1)

57 50 54

(1) Capital and abandonment expenditures includes decommissioning liability expenditures made by Gear and excludes any expenditures made by the federal government's Site Rehabilitation Program .

Capital and abandonment expenditures for 2023 were $54 million compared to the $50 million guidance for 2023. Spending in the fourth quarter of 2023 included additional spending in anticipation for the 2024 drill program as well as additional spending on abandonment and reclamation work.

Using various WTI price forecasts for 2024 and assuming a WCS differential of US$16 per barrel, MSW differential of US$5 per barrel, LSB differential of US$6 per barrel, AECO gas price of C$2 per GJ, and a foreign exchange of US$0.74 per C$, Gear is forecasting 2024 FFO as follows:

WTI US$ 70 80 90 FFO ($ millions) 60 84 107

On an annualized basis, Gear forecasts its $0.005 per share per month dividend to total approximately $16.0 million. Gear estimates that WTI would have to average US$75 per barrel in order for FFO to equal the 2024 forecasted capital and abandonment expenditures of $57.0 million and the current annualized dividend. Any future increase in commodity prices beyond these base assumptions will provide incremental FFO less capital and abandonment expenditures and dividends which may be dedicated to potential future capital expansions, cash funded acquisitions, share buybacks and/or future dividend increases. Conversely, any future decrease in commodity prices may result in incremental debt, potential capital adjustments and/or future dividend reductions.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Gear is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has granted approval for Gear to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Under the NCIB, Gear may purchase for cancellation up to 24,171,076 common shares (the "Shares") of Gear, representing approximately 10% of the "public float", which is equal to the issued and outstanding Shares of Gear as at the date hereof (262,249,821 Shares) less the Shares held by directors and officers of Gear. The total number of Shares that Gear is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 162,537 Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 650,149 Shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024; however, Gear may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.

The NCIB is expected to commence on February 26, 2024 and will terminate on the earlier of: (i) the date on which the Company has acquired all Shares sought pursuant to the NCIB; or (ii) to February 25, 2025 unless earlier terminated at the option of the Company, upon prior notice being given to the TSX. The Shares will be purchased on behalf of Gear by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX and through other alternative Canadian trading platforms at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction. Pursuant to the terms of Gear's current credit facilities, Shares may only be purchased if Gear's senior debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ratio is less than 1.00:1.00, the credit facilities are less than 50% drawn, and the aggregate purchases (including any other distributions) for any fiscal year is no more than $32 million.

The actual number of Shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of purchases, and the price at which the Shares will be purchased, will depend on future market conditions.

Gear believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Shares and at such times the purchase of Shares would be in the best interests of Gear. As a result of such purchases, the number of issued Shares will be decreased and, consequently, the proportionate share interest of all remaining Shareholders will be increased on a pro rata basis.

RESERVES SUMMARY

Year-end 2023 reserves were evaluated by independent reserves evaluator Sproule Associates Ltd. ("Sproule") in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). A reserves committee, comprised of independent board members, reviews the qualifications and appointment of the independent reserves evaluator and reviews the procedures for providing information to the evaluators. The reserves evaluation was based on an average of price forecasts prepared by Sproule, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Consulting Ltd. effective at January 1, 2024. Reserves included herein are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without inclusion of any royalty interests) unless noted otherwise. Additional reserves information required under NI 51-101 will be included in Gear's Annual Information Form to be filed on SEDAR+ on or before March 31, 2024.

The following tables outline Gear's reserves as at December 31, 2023. No provision for interest, risk management contracts, debt service charges and general and administrative expenses have been made and it should not be assumed that the net present values of the reserves estimated by Sproule represents the fair market value of the reserves.

Reserves Summary at Dec 31, 2023 Using Forecast Costs and January 1, 2024 Evaluator Average Forecast Prices

Company Gross Light & Medium Oil

(Mbbl) Heavy Oil

(Mbbl) NGL's

(Mbbl) Natural Gas

(MMcf) Equivalent

(Mboe) Liquids Ratio

(%) Proved Developed Producing 4,183 3,647 562 9,874 10,038 84 Proved Non-Producing & Undeveloped 2,816 2,816 419 4,912 6,869 88 Total Proved 6,999 6,463 981 14,786 16,907 85 Probable Developed Producing 1,366 1,223 170 2,925 3,246 85 Probable Non-Producing & Undeveloped 1,737 3,611 193 3,227 6,079 91 Total Probable 3,103 4,834 363 6,152 9,325 89 Total Proved plus Probable 10,102 11,297 1,344 20,938 26,232 87

Net Present Value of Future Revenues Including Full ARO Before Income Taxes Under Forecast Prices and Costs

Company Gross Undiscounted Discounted Discounted Discounted Discounted ($ thousands)

@ 5% @ 10% @ 15% @ 20% Proved Developed Producing 249,562 232,523 206,307 183,555 165,216 Proved Non-Producing & Undeveloped 153,671 106,935 75,365 53,451 37,745 Total Proved 403,232 339,459 281,672 237,006 202,961 Probable Developed Producing 134,148 90,305 65,728 50,957 41,361 Probable Non-Producing & Undeveloped 183,982 130,714 97,590 75,473 59,869 Total Probable 318,130 221,019 163,319 126,430 101,230 Total Proved plus Probable 721,362 560,478 444,990 363,436 304,191

Net Future Development Capital ("FDC") Under Forecast Prices and Costs

($ thousands) Proved Probable Total 2024 29,210 8,957 38,167 2025 54,259 19,624 73,883 2026 54,956 31,518 86,474 2027 23,477 18,740 42,217 2028 - - - Undiscounted Total 161,902 78,840 240,741

EFFICIENCY RATIOS

The following table highlights annual capital efficiency through F&D and FD&A costs per boe metrics.



2023 2022 Reserves (mboes), Capital ($ thousands) PDP TP P+P PDP TP P+P Development Reserves Additions 2,879 2,627 2,655 2,586 2,169 2,025 Net Acquisition Reserves Additions (152) (334) (553) 4 4 (11) Total Reserves Additions 2,727 2,293 2,102 2,590 2,173 2,014













Development capital 47,828 47,828 47,828 50,462 50,462 50,462 Development change in FDC (821) 1,829 5,129 (2,717) 12,642 10,400 Total development capital including FDC 47,321 49,657 52,957 47,745 63,104 60,862













Net acquisition capital 314 314 314 87 87 87 Net acquisition change in FDC - (4,226) (5,598) - - - Total net acquisition capital including FDC 314 (3,913) (5,284) 87 87 87













Total capital 48,142 48,142 48,142 50,549 50,549 50,549 Total change in FDC (821) (2,397) (469) (2,717) 12,642 10,400 Total capital including FDC 47,321 45,745 47,673 47,832 63,191 60,949













F&D costs with FDC per boe 16.33 18.90 19.94 18.46 29.10 30.05 FD&A costs with FDC per boe 17.36 19.95 22.67 18.47 29.08 30.26 3 Year average FD&A including FDC per boe 14.79 20.44 20.35 22.89 21.41 17.50













Recycle ratio (FD&A with FDC) 2.0 1.8 1.6 2.9 1.8 1.7

Reserves Life Index ("RLI")

(years) 2023 2022 2021 Proved Developed Producing 5.3 4.9 4.6 Total Proved 8.0 7.6 7.4 Total Proved plus Probable 11.0 10.4 10.1

Net Asset Value ("NAV") at December 31, 2023

($ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Value of Company Interest Proved plus Probable Reserves Discounted at 10%

(Before Tax) 445.0 473.8 Undeveloped Land 5.5 6.4 Net Debt (14.0) (2.2) NAV 436.5 478.0 Shares Outstanding (millions) 262.3 260.7 NAV per Share 1.66 1.83

Using various constant WTI price forecasts and assuming a WCS differential of US$14 per barrel, MSW differential of US$4 per barrel, and LSB differential of US$5 per barrel, AECO gas price of C$2 per GJ, and a foreign exchange of US$0.75 per C$, NAV's at December 31, 2023 at various discount rates before tax are as follows:

NAV per Share Discount Rate (%) Evaluator Average Forecast Prices, Jan 1, 2024 WTI US$70/bbl WTI US$80/bbl WTI US$90/bbl Proved Developed Producing 10 0.75 0.64 0.87 1.10 Total Proved 10 1.04 0.83 1.22 1.62 Total Proved plus Probable 10 1.66 1.33 1.90 2.47

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

Reserves Reconciliation

Company Gross Heavy Oil (Mbbl) Light & Medium Oil

(Mbbl) Natural Gas (MMcf) Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl) Oil Equivalent (Mboe) Proved Producing









Opening Balance, January 1, 2023 3,286 3,770 10,915 553 9,428 Technical Revisions 1,145 1,071 677 97 2,425 Drilling Extensions - - - - - Infill Drilling 158 - - - 158 Improved Recovery 149 42 168 15 235 Acquisitions - - - - - Dispositions (149) - (20) - (152) Economic Factors 59 13 (64) (1) 60 Production (1,001) (714) (1,802) (103) (2,117) Closing Balance, December 31, 2023 3,647 4,183 9,874 562 10,038 Total Proved









Opening Balance, January 1, 2023 6,233 6,797 15,986 1,037 16,731 Technical Revisions 590 541 67 (9) 1,133 Drilling Extensions 103 133 166 25 288 Infill Drilling 515 34 34 4 559 Improved Recovery 176 130 352 17 383 Acquisitions - - - - - Dispositions (330) - (20) - (334) Economic Factors 177 77 3 11 265 Production (1,001) (714) (1,802) (103) (2,117) Closing Balance, December 31, 2023 6,463 6,999 14,786 981 16,907 Proved plus Probable









Opening Balance, January 1, 2023 10,950 10,010 22,915 1,467 26,247 Technical Revisions 143 302 (780) (57) 259 Drilling Extensions 52 18 41 3 80 Infill Drilling 1,110 57 57 7 1,183 Improved Recovery 116 402 559 25 635 Acquisitions - - - - - Dispositions (549) - (26) - (553) Economic Factors 476 26 (26) 1 499 Production (1,001) (714) (1,802) (103) (2,117) Closing Balance, December 31, 2023 11,297 10,102 20,938 1,344 26,232

FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS

Evaluator average crude oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation, and exchange rates utilized by Sproule as at January 1, 2024 were as follows:

Year Inflation

(%) Exchange Rate

(USD/CAD) WTI Cushing

(40 API)

(USD/bbl) Edmonton MSW

(40 API)

(CAD/bbl) WCS Hardisty

(21 API)

(CAD/bbl) AECO/NIT Spot

(CAD/mmbtu) 2024 0.00 0.75 73.67 92.91 76.74 2.20 2025 2.00 0.75 74.98 95.04 79.77 3.37 2026 2.00 0.76 76.14 96.07 81.12 4.05 2027 2.00 0.76 77.66 97.99 82.88 4.13 2028 2.00 0.76 79.22 99.95 85.04 4.21 2029 2.00 0.76 80.80 101.94 86.74 4.30 2030 2.00 0.76 82.42 103.98 88.47 4.38 2031 2.00 0.76 84.06 106.06 90.24 4.47 2032 2.00 0.76 85.74 108.18 92.04 4.56 2033 2.00 0.76 87.46 110.35 93.89 4.65 2034+ 2.00 0.76 +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr

GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

As at December 31

(Cdn$ thousands)

December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

ASSETS











Current assets













Accounts receivable $ 12,412

$ 12,674



Prepaid expenses

2,660



3,341



Inventory

6,791



8,178



Risk management contracts

-



1,057







21,863



25,250













Deferred income tax asset

29,644



41,121

Property, plant and equipment

287,318



283,038

Total assets $ 338,825

$ 349,409













LIABILITIES







Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,807

$ 19,290



Decommissioning liability

6,300



6,931







21,107



26,221













Debt

21,155



7,123

Decommissioning liability

59,822



64,451

Total liabilities

102,084



97,795













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

348,905



348,005



Contributed surplus

18,330



17,837



Deficit

(130,494 )

(114,228 ) Total shareholders' equity

236,741



251,614

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 338,825

$ 349,409



GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31









(Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022









REVENUE







Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 37,524

$ 39,278

$ 148,714

$ 187,277

Royalties (5,578 ) (5,504 ) (18,895 ) (24,899 ) 31,946

33,774

129,819

162,378









Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts 684

-

2,369

(8,767 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on risk management contracts (26 ) 1,353

(1,057 ) 3,652

32,604

35,127

131,131

157,263









EXPENSES







Operating 11,879

11,411

47,112

44,207

Transportation 1,921

2,132

7,821

7,696

General and administrative 1,491

1,388

7,207

7,096

Interest and financing charges 621

176

2,229

1,033

Depletion, depreciation and amortization 11,294

9,663

42,943

37,370

Impairment reversal -

(10,023 ) -

(10,023 ) Accretion 578

588

2,244

2,255

Share-based compensation 350

320

1,412

1,055

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 1

(9 ) 4

(193 ) Bad debt 96

19

96

19

28,231

15,665

111,068

90,515

Income before income taxes 4,373

19,462

20,063

66,748

Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (11,477 ) 8,233

(11,477 ) 8,233

Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (7,104 ) $ 27,695

$ 8,586

$ 74,981

















Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11

$ 0.03

$ 0.29

Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10

$ 0.03

$ 0.28



GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)

For the years ended December 31

(Cdn$ thousands)

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 350,332

$ 19,337

$ (170,621 ) $ 199,048

Stock option exercise 2,549

(2,579 ) -

(30 ) Common shares repurchased (4,876 ) 24

(432 ) (5,284 ) Share-based compensation -

1,055

-

1,055

Dividends -

-

(18,156 ) (18,156 ) Net income for the year -

-

74,981

74,981

Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 348,005

$ 17,837

$ (114,228 ) $ 251,614

Stock option exercise 900

(919 ) -

(19 ) Share-based compensation -

1,412

-

1,412

Dividends -

-

(24,852 ) (24,852 ) Net income for the year -

-

8,586

8,586

Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 348,905

$ 18,330

$ (130,494 ) $ 236,741



GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

(Cdn$ thousands)

2023



2022



2023



2022





























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net (loss) income $ (7,104 ) $ 27,695

$ 8,586

$ 74,981

Add items not involving cash:

















Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts

26



(1,353 )

1,057



(3,652 )

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

11,294



9,663



42,943



37,370



Impairment reversal

-



(10,023 )

-



(10,023 )

Accretion

578



588



2,244



2,255



Share-based compensation

350



320



1,412



1,055



Bad debt

96



19



96



19



Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

11,477



(8,233 )

11,477



(8,233 ) Decommissioning liabilities settled

(2,560 )

(1,417 )

(6,115 )

(6,288 ) Change in non-cash working capital

3,656



1,306



1,889



2,285







17,813



18,565



63,589



89,769





















CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Change in debt under credit facilities

161



7,123



14,032



(19,232 ) Stock option exercise

-



18



(19 )

(30 ) Common shares repurchased

-



-



-



(5,284 ) Cash dividends

(3,934 )

(7,795 )

(24,852 )

(18,156 )



(3,773 )

(654 )

(10,839 )

(42,702 )

















CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Property, plant and equipment expenditures

(10,751 )

(18,899 )

(48,121 )

(50,549 ) Disposition of petroleum and natural gas properties

-



-



(184 )

-

Change in non-cash working capital

(3,289 )

490



(4,445 )

3,482







(14,040 )

(18,409 )

(52,750 )

(47,067 )

















CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

-



(498 )

-



-

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

-



498



-



-

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

























