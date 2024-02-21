Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Black Gold Exploration Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BGX.

Black Gold Exploration, based in Vancouver, is an oil and gas exploration company focused on advancing its El Carmen property in Argentina's Chubut province. The company's exploration program has an estimated budget of approximately $600,000.

"Oil and gas companies have been an important cohort of the CSE since the Exchange's inception, and we are thrilled to be the exchange of choice for the Black Gold Exploration team," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased to welcome BGX, which provides investors with another interesting early-stage opportunity in the sector."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198816

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)