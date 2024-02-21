Think Research Announces a $5.0 Million Contract Expansion with a Global Pharmaceutical Company

Ongoing LMS-based Software & Data Division contract

Total contract value since May 2022 is $15.0 million

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its original contract with a long-term global pharmaceutical client with an additional agreement worth approximately $5.0 million, bringing the total value up to approximately $15.0 million since May 2022. The contract expansion includes new exclusive learning modules and an annual SaaS license added to the Think Learning Management System ("LMS") already delivered throughout 2022 and 2023. The overall agreement encompasses Think's content solutions along with the LMS to provide a broad offering of content, essential data services and software.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think Research said " We are pleased that global clients are continuing to gain significant long-term value from Think's Learning Management System. Our platform approach to delivering essential data, services and solutions for clinicians continues to make us a valuable long-term partner for clients across all solutions in our Software and Data Division."

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software and data solutions. The Company's evidence-based healthcare solutions support clinical decision-making, improve access to services, enable practitioners to gain better capabilities and knowledge, and help to standardize care to facilitate better healthcare outcomes. Think Research has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its digital solutions platform and group of companies. The Company's focused mission is to become an essential platform that helps healthcare clinicians, institutions and networks to provide the best care and information.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists who rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Over 3 million patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com.

