Trane Technologies: Trane® Fort Smith Plant Recognized for Significant Safety Achievement

Plant celebrates twelve consecutive years - more than 5,000,000 hours - without a lost time safety incident; receives recognition from Arkansas state officials

FORT SMITH, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator -celebrated a significant safety milestone at its Commercial HVAC manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Trane Fort Smith employees achieved 5,000,000 work hours, approximately twelve years, without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness on October 31, 2023.

The facility is on track to reach 6 million hours without a lost time incident by October 2025. There are approximately 200 employees at the site, where Trane has operated for 29 years.

"Ensuring the safety of our people at work is our highest priority," said Carter Roth, plant manager. "This milestone recognizes and celebrates our associates' unwavering commitment to creating and nurturing a culture of safety that has spanned more than 12 years! Putting safety first is just one of the things that makes Trane Fort Smith a place people want to work."

Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, Representative Cindy Crawford of Arkansas' 51st District, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, Arkansas Department of Labor Chief of Staff Steve Guntharp, as well as other local and statewide public officials, and esteemed members of the community joined Trane business leaders and employees to recognize the milestone.

"Congratulations to the Trane Fort Smith team on twelve consecutive years without a loss time injury," said Congressman Womack. "This remarkable accomplishment shows how employee safety and care are integral to the company's success. Business is booming, and the Trane Fort Smith team is part of making that happen."

The plant has a long track record of providing a safe and uplifting work environment for its employees; sustainable, high-performing products for customers; and leading by example in support of Trane Technologies' purpose to achieve a more sustainable world.

Trane Fort Smith has upgraded its HVAC, lighting and water systems to drastically reduce energy and water usage, while creating a more comfortable, efficient environment, and eliminated wood waste to landfill in 2021.

The Trane Fort Smith plant manufactures custom HVAC units, custom air-handling systems, and components for commercial applications.The ultra high efficiency and precise space heating and cooling capabilities of these products are ideal for a variety of commercial building applications, including schools, office buildings, health care, multi-family residential, hotels and more.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

Ray Pittard, Trane Technologies Executive Vice President and Chief Officer, Integrated Supply Chain; Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Carter Roth, Trane Fort Smith Plant Manager hold a proclamation declaring today (February 21) Trane Fort Smith Day

